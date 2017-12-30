« Merry Christmas
This could be fatal...
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 @ 4:49 PM EST
Dec 30 2017

Well, Windows 10 succumbed to its inevitable poor design and has become irrevocably flaky, which means reinstalling everything, including the blogging software.

This could be problematic, since the developer stopped developing several years ago and I'm not certain the software is still available on line. I have it stashed in a backup somewhere... I just need to find it.

Anyway, we're off the air until (early, we hope) 2018. The best to all of you, and a healthy and prosperous new year!

