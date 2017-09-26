Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Today is Tuesday, September 26, the 269th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 98 days remaining.

This is the 249th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,211 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

What happened on September 26 from On This Day

Among other things, today is the birthday of Johnny Appleseed.

Florida man robs bank, makes stop at KFC.

Quote of the day:

"Half of the harm that is done in the world is due to people who want to feel important."

-T.S. Eliot (September 26, 1888 - January 4, 1965)

(More T.S. Eliot quotes)

On this date in 1962, the The Beverly Hillbillies premiered on CBS.

Late night comedians again offer the most trenchant coverage of Trump's antics:

"Let's just step back and consider how embarrassing it is that news anchors now have to introduce comments from the President by warning little children to leave the room."

It's wrong to do it in the streets

It's wrong to do it in the tweets

You cannot do it on the field

You cannot do it if you've kneeled

And don't do it if you're rich

You ungrateful son of a bitch

Because there's one thing that's a fact:

You cannot protest if you're black.

"The stakes were high for Number 45, loser of four consecutive Obamacare repeals..."

"How was your weekend? I watched the news, then to cheer up I watched Ken Burns' 'Vietnam.' Slightly less divisive time in our nation's history..."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel stayed focused on health care:

And Jordan Klepper joined the fray, following The Daily Show on Comedy Central:

Health bill appears dead as pivotal G.O.P. senator declares opposition. Frankly, I'd like to see one more... Rand Paul has flipped before.

Trump sees advantage in attacking NFL, NBA. Many Republicans believe Trump's comments will energize a base fed up with protests by millionaire players that many can't afford to go see, pushing back against the notion that the fight will turn more Americans against the president.

Snopes and the search for facts in a post-fact world. An interesting history of the Internet's oldest fact checker.

At least six white house advisers used private email accounts. Should we start chanting "lock them up" now?

Why it's so risky for heart patients to stop taking a daily aspirin. I actually have first-hand knowledge of this. A friend's ex-wife stopped her low-dose aspirin regimen after reading a magazine article about stomach ulcers. Six weeks later she was in the hospital with a heart attack. A study showed people who stopped taking aspirin for whatever reason had a 37% higher rate of heart problems including heart attack and stroke, compared to those who continued regularly taking the drug. Aspirin is an important part of preventive heart treatment. Doctors believe aspirin can lower the risk of blood clots by preventing platelets from clumping together. It also works to reduce inflammation, another process that in recent years has been linked to a number of chronic diseases, including heart problems since inflammation can increase the formation of unstable plaques within blood vessel walls.

Puerto Rico's Arecibo radio telescope suffers hurricane damage. The observatory, which was used as the backdrop for the James Bond film GoldenEye (1995) and the 1997 movie Contact, starring Jodie Foster, was built in 1963 and has a number of firsts to its credit: it found the first planets around other stars, was the first to image an asteroid and discovered more exotic objects, such as the first binary pulsar. But the aging facility's funding from the National Science Foundation has been under review for the past few years, and it's unclear how the cost of any repairs might affect that discussion.

Sort of cheerful news: Hidden lava tubes on Moon, Mars can serve as human habitats. Lava tubes are environments shielded from cosmic radiation and protected from micrometeorites flux, potentially providing safe habitats for future human missions.

Ten creepy and totally unexplainable paranormal stories. If you rule out coincidence and self-delusion. Related: Deathbed visions. They are, in fact, more common than you might think and are surprisingly similar across nationalities, religions, and cultures.

Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison. The ex-congressman pleaded guilty to charges tied to sending lewd texts to a minor.

The NFL beat Trump. Soundly. Throughout the nation and in London, the league responded to President Trump's scathing, profane and ignorant criticism by showing him two things he can neither comprehend nor inspire as a leader: empathy and unity.

Barack Obama tried to give Mark Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook. Zuckerberg acknowledged the problem posed by fake news. But he told Obama those messages weren't widespread on Facebook and that there was no easy fix, according to people briefed on the exchange, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of a private conversation.

Star Trek: Discovery goes out boldly, but we still don't know where to yet. Personally, I'm going to wait until it shows up on Netflix.

The 1950s educational films that taught kids how to live. They looked dumb when they were shown to us in the 60s and 70s. They're even worse today.

