Today is Monday, February 27, the 58th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 307 days remaining.

There is:

one day until Mardi Gras;

2 days until Ash Wednesday;

13 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

28 days until St. Patrick's Day;

21 days until the arrival of Spring;

33 days until April Fools' Day;

41 days until Palm Sunday;

42 days until First Day of Passover;

46 days until Good Friday;

48 days until Easter Sunday;

49 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

50 days until Last Day of Passover;

54 days until Earth Day;

60 days until Arbor Day;

67 days until Cinco de Mayo;

76 days until Mother's Day;

91 days until Memorial Day;

627 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,423 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1940, Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben at the University of California Radiation Laboratory in Berkeley, California discovered Carbon-14, a radioactive isotope of carbon with an atomic nucleus containing 6 protons and 8 neutrons. Its presence in organic materials is the basis of the radiocarbon dating method pioneered by Willard Libby and colleagues (1949) to date archaeological, geological and hydrogeological samples.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Strawberry Day.

-----

Police: Florida man interprets "test drive" as "free $150K Maserati."

-----

Some persons born on February 27 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"I always keep my Constitution in my coat pocket... You ought to keep one on you all the time."

-Hugo Black

-----

We're all guinea pigs in a failed decades-long diet experiment. "The change in dietary advice to promote low-fat foods is perhaps the biggest mistake in modern medical history."

-----

Last week, excessive sleep was linked to Alzheimer's. This week, it's sugar.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.



Become my patron... support me on Patreon.

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page