Today is Tuesday, January 3, the third day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 362 days remaining.

There are:

13 days until Martin Luther King Day;

17 days until Donald Trump becomes President of the Unites States;

30 days until Groundhog Day;

42 days until Valentines Day;

48 days until Presidents Day;

68 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

73 days until St. Patrick's Day;

76 days until the arrival of Spring;

88 days until April Fool's Day;

101 days until Good Friday;

103 days until Easter Sunday; and

671 days until the 2018 midterm elections.

-----

On this day in 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California. In January 2007, the company renamed itself Apple, Inc. to reflect its shift away from computers to consumer electronics. Apple is the world's largest information technology company by revenue, the world's largest technology company by total assets, and the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. In November 2014, in addition to being the largest publicly traded corporation in the world by market capitalization, Apple became the first U.S. company to be valued at over US$700 billion. The company employs 115,000 permanent full-time employees as of July 2015 and maintains 478 retail stores in seventeen countries as of March 2016. It operates the online Apple Store and iTunes Store, the latter of which is the world's largest music retailer. There were over one billion actively used Apple products worldwide as of March 2016.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day. Not into cherries? Here's Wikipedia's list of chocolate-covered foods.

-----

Nine Florida cops swarm man for recording cops running stop sign in front of police station where wife works.

-----

As of this writing, The KGB Quotations Database contains 43,993 entries. Check it out.

-----

Some persons born on January 3 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"You know what happens when you don't take a risk? Nothing."

-Mel Gibson

-----

Despite the proliferation of smartphones and scheduling software, sales of paper calendars and planners continue to grow.

-----

Iceland is officially worshiping Norse gods again. And it's unrelated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

-----

At various points in my life, I've gone through periods where I engage in polyphasic sleep. I've always had the ability to fall asleep at any time in any position. Not quite at will, but pretty close. Quality of sleep is subjective, but there have been times I've awakened from a 45 minute nap sleeping upright in a chair feeling more refreshed than after a full eight hour, in-bed session.

-----

Everyone knows Yellowstone Park sits on top of a cyclic supervolcano. There's also one in Italy that caused the largest eruption in European history. Now it's stirring again..

-----

Miracles do happen. A guy hits 240 consecutive green lights... in New York City:

-----

What's a new year without a prediction that it will be the last one? Earth 'will be destroyed in October 2017' - and the rich are already building bunkers.

-----

Speaking of celestial happenings, on August 21, The Great American Solar Eclipse will occur, with over a half dozen U.S. cities experiencing near or full totality. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible from the United States mainland since 1979.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort

