Note: KGB Report is now published the evening before the issue date. I guess you could say we're switching to an all- bulldog edition. This accommodates my schedule and also means I don't have to spend the evenings squirreled away in my basement office while Cindy and the lesser mammals otherwise amuse themselves upstairs.

This is the KGB Report for Wednesday, January 31, the 31st day of 2018 in the Gregorian calendar, with 334 days remaining.

This is the 376th day of Donald Trump's presidency, of which he has spent 91 days at golf courses at a cost to taxpayers of $49,692,947. There are 1,085 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

What happened on January 31 from On This Day.

Among other things, today is Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day, Backwards Day, Brandy Alexander Day, Eat Brussel Sprouts Day, Hug an Economist Day, Scotch Tape Day, and National Hot Chocolate Day.

A Seven-year-old Florida boy was called a 'danger to society' and cuffed at school after attacking a teacher. "Or, as they call that in Florida, a prodigy."-Conan O'Brien

Thomas Merton, O.C.S.O. (January 31, 1915 – December 10, 1968), was an Anglo-American Catholic writer and mystic. A Trappist monk of the Abbey of Gethsemani, Kentucky, he was a poet, social activist, and student of comparative religion. In 1949, he was ordained to the priesthood and given the name Father Louis.

"The truth that many people never understand, until it is too late, is that the more you try to avoid suffering the more you suffer because smaller and more insignificant things begin to torture you in proportion to your fear of being hurt."

-Thomas Merton

On this date in 1851, American Gail Borden announced the invention of condensed milk.

Quote of the day:

"It's 2018, and there are young men and women now being sent over there who were literally in diapers when we first sent troops to Afghanistan."

-Will Fischer, a former Marine lance corporal, on the long U.S. involvement in the Afghan war.

How astronomy makes neuroscience even cooler: brains, gold, and neutron stars. Did you know you have gold in your brain? Inside every neuron, there are just a few atoms of gold that keep the neuron charged, which is what keeps you thinking, moving, and frankly existing... when we look far into outer space, essentially back through time, we can see that all the gold in the known universe was created and spewed out in cosmically violent neutron star collisions—that includes the atoms of gold that are now inside your brain. That's what Carl Sagan meant when he wrote that "we are made of star-stuff."

That was no accident- The worker who sent the Hawaii missile alert thought threat was real, FCC says.

The most (and least) healthy states in America. Surprising fact: Life insurance applicants are healthier than average.

Trump is like Bond villain Auric Goldfinger. LPGAer and frequent Trump golf partner: "He cheats like hell". "I'm pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it's in the middle of the fairway when we get there."

Facebook bans all ads for Bitcoin, ICOs, and other cryptocurrency as part of a move against "deceptive marketers."

Constitution? What constitution? White House to Congress: Russia sanctions not needed now.

Turn off Messenger Kids, health experts plead to Facebook. In a letter to the company, they said the service, Messenger Kids, which pushes the company's user base well below its previous minimum age of 13, preys on a vulnerable group developmentally unprepared to be on the social network.

Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company for its employees.

The ambitious goal, they say, is in the early planning stages, but the seismic nature of the announcement sent a shockwave through the health industry. The new company will be "free from profit-making incentives and constraints." In two hours, the announcement erased $30 billion in market value for healthcare's biggest companies.

Tom Hanks will play Mister Rogers in a new film. Let's hope Hanks stays scandal-free. I don't think Christopher Plummer could pull off this one.

Fermented foods shown to protect against the flu. They also protect against secondary infection. Studies have found some lactic acid bacteria strains provide partial protection against bacterial infectious diseases, such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, as well as cold and influenza viruses.

Preventive care saves money? Sorry, it's too good to be true. Contrary to conventional wisdom, it tends to cost money, but it improves quality of life at a very reasonable price.

If the family business were medicine or construction, there would be little chance of a kindergartner wielding a scalpel or shingling a roof. But on family-operated farms, children as young as five grow up in the driver's seat of machines many times their size, doing work that is deeply embedded in rural traditions but that also contributes to injuring thousands of children and teenagers every year and killing an estimated 100 more.

The uncomfortable truth about Whole Foods and Amazon's grocery monopoly... Late capitalism resembles Soviet logic, especially when it comes to consumer options.

