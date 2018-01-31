Note: KGB Report is published the evening before the issue date. For ongoing posts throughout the day, follow us on Facebook.

This is the KGB Report for Thursday, February 1, the 32nd day of 2018 in the Gregorian calendar, with 333 days remaining.

This is the 377th day of Donald Trump's presidency, of which he has spent 91 days at golf courses at a cost to taxpayers of $49,692,947. There are 1,084 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

What happened on February 1 from On This Day.

Among other things, today is Car Insurance Day, Change Your Password Day, Decorating With Candy Day, G.I. Joe Day, Hula in the Coola Day, National Baked Alaska Day, National Freedom Day, National Serpent Day, Robinson Crusoe Day, and Spunky Old Broads Day.

Florida man breaks into stranger's garage, makes coffee.

Sidney Joseph "S.J." Perelman (February 1, 1904 – October 17, 1979) was an American humorist and screenwriter. He is best known for his humorous short pieces written over many years for The New Yorker. He also wrote for several other magazines, including Judge, as well as books, scripts, and screenplays. Perelman received an Academy Award for screenwriting in 1956.

Read the full Wikipedia article.

Quote of the day:

"The main obligation is to amuse yourself."

-S.J. Perelman

(More S.J. Perelman quotes)

On this date in 1972, the world's first scientific hand-held caculator, the HP-35, was introduced by Hewlett-Packard. It cost $395, roughly $2,300 in 2018 dollars.

You had me at 'hello!': How killer whales mimic human speech.

Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, says dietitian- finally. And why vitamin D3 could be the most important heart supplement of all.

Coffee in California may soon come with a cancer warning. Why not? It seems everything else does.

Earth's magnetic poles may flip, and the effects could be deadly. While a full pole switch is not due anytime soon in this lifetime, the possibility of its occurrence could lead to devastating results and can even render parts of the planet inhabitable. The switching process can also expose the entire planet to radiation for centuries. Scientists have tried to link previous pole shifts to the mass extinctions of species on Earth.

FDA cracks down on imodium abuse. No more large bottles of "the poor man's methadone."

A woman tried to board a plane with her emotional support peacock. United wouldn't let it fly.

The Washington Post fact checks 18 claims made by Trump during his state of the union speech. And if you're a real masochist, here's the full address, annotated.

Present-day scandals aren't enough? Here's a brief history of ten major Presidential scandals through history.

Nineteen American citizens who visited Cuba have reported symptoms similar to those suffered by U.S. diplomats who had been identified as victims of alleged attacks in Cuba.

Mueller will not indict Trump for obstruction of justice or for any other crime. He won't do it for the good and sufficient reason that the Department of Justice has a long-standing legal opinion that sitting presidents may not be indicted.He won't do it for the good and sufficient reason that the Department of Justice has a long-standing legal opinion that sitting presidents may not be indicted.

Thousands of pages of Australian government documents, many of them top secret, were locked in two file cabinets that somehow ended up at a used furniture shop in the country's capital city of Canberra.

KGB Report will return on Monday. Have a great weekend!

