-----

This is the KGB Report for Tuesday, January 30, the 30th day of 2018 in the Gregorian calendar, with 335 days remaining.

This is the 375th day of Donald Trump's presidency, of which he has spent 91 days at golf courses at a cost to taxpayers of $71,723,684. There are 1,086 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

-----

What happened on January 30 from On This Day.

-----

Among other things, today is National Inane Answering Message Day, National Croissant Day, National Escape Day, and Yodel for your Neighbors Day.

-----

Florida man threatened to shoot up Pittsburgh schools.

-----

Franklin Delano Roosevelt (January 30, 1882 - April 12, 1945), also known by his initials, FDR, was the 32nd President of the United States (1933–1945) and a central figure in world events during the mid-20th century, leading the United States during a time of worldwide economic depression and total war. A dominant leader of the Democratic Party and the only American president elected to more than two terms, he built a New Deal Coalition that realigned American politics after 1932, as his domestic policies defined American liberalism for the middle third of the 20th century.

Read the full Wikipedia article.

Quote of the day:

"Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel in order to be tough."

-Franklin D. Roosevelt

(More FDR quotes)

-----

On this date in 1969, The Beatles presented their final live performance, a 42 minute concert on the roof of Apple Corps HQ in London.

-----

Urgent question of the day: Why do hospitals bare butts when there are better gowns around?

-----

With the State of the Union speech scheduled for tonight, let's take a look at the state of Trump's first year in the Oval Office. Related: Nobody spell checked the tickets for Trump's State of the Union address.

-----

The Trump-detested deputy director of the FBI is leaving his post earlier than expected, but there's no clear explanation for why.

-----

63% of U.S. respondents say they do not know how to distinguish good journalism from rumor or falsehoods. Some good news: although trust in platforms dipped two points to 51% this year, trust in traditional journalism online jumped five points to 59%.

-----

People with high blood sugar had a faster rate of cognitive decline than those with normal blood sugar- whether or not their blood-sugar level technically made them diabetic. In other words, the higher the blood sugar, the faster the cognitive decline.

-----

There's a big red flag in this report on the economy. People are spending more than they're earning, and they're not saving.

-----

Why everyone is freaking out about a White House plan to nationalize the country's 5G data networks.

-----

A man in Spain who was declared dead by three doctors was actually still alive, which doctors discovered only when he began snoring on the autopsy table, according to news reports.

-----

This is what happens when you eat a Tide pod.

-----

From the land that brought you square watermelons, Japanese farmers created a new kind of banana with an edible peel.

-----

You don't smoke, don't have diabetes, have no history of cardiovascular disease? That's ok. A bizarre accumulation of mutated stem cells in bone marrow increases a person's risk of dying within a decade, usually from a heart attack or stroke, by 40 or 50 percent. If the Nutella riots don't get you first.

-----

