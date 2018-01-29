I start a new job next week that will give me the time needed to produce a new entry every day... I hope.

Today is Monday, January 29, the 29th day of 2018 in the Gregorian calendar, with 336 days remaining.

This is the 374th day of Donald Trump's presidency, of which he has spent 91 days at golf courses at a cost to taxpayers of $49,675,509. There are 1,087 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

What happened on January 29 from On This Day.

Among other things, today is Curmudgeons Day.

Florida man charged with igniting marine flares in mall.

Thomas Paine (January 29, 1737 – June 8, 1809) was an English-American political activist, author, political theorist and revolutionary. As the author of two highly influential pamphlets at the start of the American Revolution, he inspired the Patriots in 1776 to declare independence from Britain. His ideas reflected Enlightenment era rhetoric of transnational human rights. He has been called "a corsetmaker by trade, a journalist by profession, and a propagandist by inclination".

At the time of his death, most American newspapers reprinted the obituary notice from the New York Citizen, which read in part: "He had lived long, did some good and much harm." Only six mourners came to his funeral, two of whom were black, most likely freedmen. The writer and orator Robert G. Ingersoll wrote:

"Thomas Paine had passed the legendary limit of life. One by one most of his old friends and acquaintances had deserted him. Maligned on every side, execrated, shunned and abhorred- his virtues denounced as vices- his services forgotten- his character blackened, he preserved the poise and balance of his soul. He was a victim of the people, but his convictions remained unshaken. He was still a soldier in the army of freedom, and still tried to enlighten and civilize those who were impatiently waiting for his death. Even those who loved their enemies hated him, their friend– the friend of the whole world– with all their hearts. On the 8th of June, 1809, death came– Death, almost his only friend. At his funeral no pomp, no pageantry, no civic procession, no military display. In a carriage, a woman and her son who had lived on the bounty of the dead– on horseback, a Quaker, the humanity of whose heart dominated the creed of his head– and, following on foot, two negroes filled with gratitude– constituted the funeral cortege of Thomas Paine.

Read the full Wikipedia article.

Quote of the day:

"A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it a superficial appearance of being right."

-Thomas Paine

(More Thomas Paine quotes)

On this date in 1969, "The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour" debuted on CBS-TV.

Space graffiti: Astronomers say rocket lab's disco ball satellite is bad for science.

Something amazing will happen with the moon on January 31. It's a simultaneous full moon, total lunar eclipse, blue moon, and supermoon.

Rare fish with hands discovered off the coast of Tasmania.

Intel reportedly notified Chinese companies of chip security flaw before the U.S. government. Although, to be fair, China, unlike the U.S., actually manufactures computers.

Amazon has created a new computing platform that will future-proof your home. As long as you don't mind have little boxes listening to you 24/7.

ATM makers warn of 'jackpotting' hacks on U.S. machines. Cyber criminals are targeting U.S. cash machines with tools that force them to spit out cash in hacking schemes known as "jackpotting."

Mark Hammill skewers Trump. Ouch.

