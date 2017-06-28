Get KGB Report via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

A few things before we dive in:

Dealing with those irritating auto-playing videos... I try to avoid linking to pages which have them, but they seem to comprise the majority of sites. The link takes you to a page with some suggested solutions.

The KGB Report newsletter will be on summer vacation for the next week and a half, returning on Monday, July 10. In the meantime, follow us on Facebook and/or Twitter, where we'll be posting daily.

Enjoy the Fourth!

Today is Wednesday, June 28, the 179th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 186 days remaining. This is the 160th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,302 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

On this day in 1846, Adolphe Sax patented the saxophone. He also invented the saxotromba, saxhorn, and saxtuba.

Among other things, today is also National Tapioca Day.

Florida man jailed after police mistake drywall for cocaine. (Palm Beach Post)

Quote of the day:

"If only we could see in advance all the harm that can come from the good we think we are doing."

-Luigi Pirandello (June 27, 1880 - June 1, 1968)

(More Luigi Pirandello quotes)

Big stories:

Vote delayed as G.O.P. struggles to marshal support for health care bill;

Trump campaign chief's firm got $17 million from pro-Russia party

Billionaire Warren Buffett says 'the real problem' with the US economy is people like him. (CNBC)

-----

Sarah Huckabee Sanders lambastes fake news- and then promotes a journalist accused of deceptive videos. (Washington Post)

The clue to next year's flu strain could be inside you. Ick. (Wired)

Afterliff, the new dictionary of things there should be words for. Example: Banada n. A Canadian banana. (BoingBoing)

Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to send cash. Western Union built its business on refugees and immigrants. Can it survive the political backlash against them? (Bloomberg)

New Star Trek series will abandon Gene Roddenberry's cardinal rule. The showrunners decided to abandon Utopia for something they consider a little more realistic. Realistic? In other words, something that's not Star Trek. Just another dystopian future, and heaven knows, we have enough of them. (Ars Technica)

Ohio councilman wants to save money, 'send a message' by letting overdose victims die. The message is you're a horrible person. (Huffington Post)

Amazon's Echo Show strips you of your last shred of privacy. Amazon's new touchscreen/smart speaker has a feature called Drop In. It isn't just creepy. It's asking for trouble. It has a feature called Drop In. It basically lets certain people snoop on you. (CNET)

The brightest light in our solar system isn't the sun- it's the Diocles laser. Scientists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently fired up its ultra-high intensity Diocles laser that is brighter than anything seen in the history of planet Earth. (Digital Trends)

Supreme Court sides with religious institutions in a major church-state decision. In siding with a Missouri church that had been denied money to resurface its playground, the court ruled 7-2 that excluding churches from state programs for which other charitable groups are eligible is a violation of the Constitution's protection of the free exercise of religion. (Washington Post)

Massive cyberattack hits Europe with widespread ransom demands. The virus even downed systems at the site of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, forcing scientists to monitor radiation levels there manually. (Washington Post)

You can get your whole genome sequenced, but should you? No. They'll find stuff that will terrify you. Needlessly. (Wired)

Top EPA official 'bullied' scientist to change testimony about dismissed scientists. According to emails obtained by the New York Times, the top scientist on the Environmental Protection Agency's scientific review board was instructed to downplay the mass dismissal of advisors when she testified before Congress. "I felt bullied," she says now. (Gizmodo)

Take naps at work. apologize to no one. A growing field of occupational and psychological research is building the case for restfulness in pursuit of greater productivity. (New York Times)

Canada's secret to resisting the west's populist wave. Canadian politics accounts for diversity without polarizing across ethnic or religious lines. (New York Times)

Carbon in the atmosphere is rising, even as emissions stabilize. If the amount of the gas that people are putting out has stopped rising, how can the amount that stays in the air be going up faster than ever? Does it mean the natural sponges that have been absorbing carbon dioxide are now changing? (New York Times)

Google lost its biggest regulatory battle yet, getting a record 2.4 billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fine from European Union enforcers who say the search-engine giant skewed results to thwart smaller shopping search services. (Bloomberg)

Macrauchenia Patahonica is the strangest animal ever discovered. (Quebec News Tribune)

A Fox News host ambushed Jesse Ventura about his 'American Sniper' lawsuit. It got ugly. He says he can’t find work, has lost his Screen Actors Guild health insurance and recently inked a deal with the only agency that will deal with him- Russian state-funded television network RT. (Washington Post)

Trump Dump:



Read 'em and weep... Trump's Twitter archive.

(As of midnight...)

White House tweets misleading criticism of CBO analysis. (PolitiFact)

Trump could start a trade war this week. (CNN Money)

Trump's company gets $6 million so Toronto hotel can erase brand. The hotel will likely be operated under Marriott International Inc.'s St. Regis brand, people familiar with the plan said earlier this month. (Bloomberg)

Trump team battling Disney over speech in 'Hall of Presidents' attraction? (The Hill)

Who created the fake Donald Trump Time cover hanging up at his golf courses? Fake news! (Gizmodo)

Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalation overseas. While Washington is fixated on President Trump's tweets, antics, lies and Russiagate, the administration is ramping up a stealth escalation of our military involvement across the Middle East. (Washington Post)

Alec Baldwin confirms he will return to 'SNL' as Donald Trump. (Variety)

