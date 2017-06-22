Get KGB Report via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

-----

Today is Thursday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 192 days remaining. This is the 154th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,308 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

On this day in 1969, the Cuyahoga River caught fire in Cleveland, Ohio, drawing national attention to water pollution, and spurring the passing of the Clean Water Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Between the years 1868 and 1969,

the Cuyahoga River caught fire 12 times.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Onion Ring(s) Day.

-----

Florida man jailed after claiming cannibals wanted to eat his intestines.

-----

Quote of the day:

"But probably that's the way of the world- when we have finally learned something we're too old to apply it- and so it goes, wave after wave, generation after generation. No one learns anything at all from anyone else."

-Erich Maria Remarque (June 22, 1898 - September 25, 1970)

(More Erich Maria Remarque quotes)

-----

Big stories:

Senate Republicans set to release health-care bill, but divisions remain;

One of Iraq's most famous landmarks, a mosque in Mosul, was destroyed. Iraq said ISIS did it, but the militants blamed a U.S. air strike;

Uber shakeups continue as investor Bill Gurley said to be leaving board

Republicans are thrilled by their victory in Georgia, but the celebration may be brief.

-----

First-of-its-kind clean coal plant may not burn coal at all. After years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, Mississippi regulators on Wednesday called on Southern to work up a deal that would have the plant fueled only by gas.

-----

Older dads have geeky sons with higher IQs. I was only 21 when my son was born, but he seemed sufficiently geeky to me. Maybe it was the environment...

-----

Physician couple toilet-trains newborn, skips diapers. All you have to do is "tune into a baby’s cues and natural rhythms and bring the child to a toilet when it seems like the right time." Of course.

-----

Spillover beasts: which animals pose the biggest viral risk? Hint: don't snuggle with rodents.

-----

Extra virgin olive oil staves off Alzheimer's, preserves memory, new study shows.

-----

Really? Vaccines can be blamed for any illness, even with lack of evidence, says EU court. EU's highest court ruled that if a person receiving the vaccine was well before or did not have a personal or family history of the disease and if significant number of similar cases of the disease is reported among people receiving a certain vaccine, the vaccine may be considered as a culprit. And on the subject of vaccines, Caterpillar-grown flu vaccine protects better than egg-incubated vaccine. The only thing that sprung to my mind was Mothra.

-----

Oh, lovely: the tick that gives people meat allergies is spreading.

-----

Czech scientists see growing risk of asteroid hitting Earth. The astronomers... drew their conclusion after analysing 144 bolides- large meteors that explode in the atmosphere- from the Taurids and detecting a new branch with at least two asteroids measuring 200-300 metres (220-330 yards) in diameter. Also see here.

-----

Two Cosby holdouts prevented guilty verdict, juror says.

-----

Hillary Clinton is under investigation AGAIN for her handling of government emails and the former Secretary of State and her aides could have their security clearances revoked.

-----

Oops. the US Geological Survey sent out an alert that a magnitude-6.8 earthquake had struck 10 miles west of Santa Barbara, California on Wednesday. "They clicked the wrong button," said Justin Pressfield, a spokesman for the agency. "It was human error and software."

-----

How an entire nation became Russia's test lab for cyberwar. Sounds sort of like the film Live Free or Die Hard, which was based on this 1997 Wired essay.

-----

The architect of the radical right. How the Nobel Prize–winning economist James M. Buchanan shaped today’s anti-government politics.

-----

The eerie alignment of ancient giant galaxies. New research using Hubble shows these massive, bright objects aligned with their surroundings as far back as 10 billion years ago.

-----

"This bill is half as good as The Mummy"

-----

Trump Dump:

(As of midnight...)

President Trump might be forced to testify under oath about Trump University after all, because the U.S. Supreme Court has held that even sitting presidents are not immune from civil law suits.

Trump turns an Iowa rally into a venting session.

Congressional Black Caucus rejects invitation to meet with Trump because concerns discussed during a preliminary meeting with Mr. Trump on March 22 "fell on deaf ears."

New U.S. Cuba policy is unpopular, just like President Trump.

President Trump may reveal this week whether secret tapes exist.

Queen Elizabeth neglects to mention president Trump's planned visit- does that mean it's off?

-----

That's it for this week. See you Monday.

-----

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

