Today is Tuesday, June 20, the 171st day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 194 days remaining. This is the 152nd day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,310 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

On this day in 1975, the motion picture Jaws was released nationally on 450 screens. Jaws became the highest-grossing film of all time until the release of Star Wars (1977). It won several awards for its soundtrack and editing. Along with Star Wars, Jaws was pivotal in establishing the modern Hollywood business model, which revolves around high box-office returns from action and adventure pictures with simple "high-concept" premises that are released during the summer in thousands of theaters and supported by heavy advertising.

Among other things, today is also National Vanilla Milkshake Day.

Florida woman accused of stealing city money to get a butt lift.

Quote of the day:

"Intellectuals can tell themselves anything, sell themselves any bill of goods, which is why they were so often patsies for the ruling classes in nineteenth-century France and England, or twentieth-century Russia and America."

-Lillian Hellman (June 20, 1905 - June 30, 1984)

(More Lillian Hellman quotes)

Big stories:

Otto Warmbier dies after return from North Korea; Senate Democrats try to gum up works over Affordable Care Act repeal; Russia warns U.S. after downing of Syrian warplane.

Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones interview had lower ratings than a game-show rerun. Kelly's show was not only beaten out by an ABC rerun of "America's Funniest Home Videos" that attracted 3.7 million viewers, but also by a CBS rerun of "60 Minutes" watched by 5.3 million viewers, and Fox's U.S. Golf Open Championship coverage that received 6.1 million viewers.

NTSB releases details of fatal Tesla Model S crash. Driver apparently ignored warnings to put his hands on the wheel.

Elon Musk to reveal updated plans for colonizing Mars. The bad news: it won't be ready by the 2018 mid-term elections.

19-year-olds are as inactive as 60-year-olds, study finds. Even worse, they don't get senior discounts.

Study reveals "staggering" toll of guns on U.S. kids... nearly 1,300 children in the U.S. die in shootings each year and another 5,790 survive gunshot wounds- from handguns, rifles and shotguns- according to the study published today in the journal Pediatrics.

If you had problems with your cell phone service on Monday, you weren't alone.

How cats used humans to conquer the world. Originally native to the middle east, now the little buggers are everywhere.

The iPhone is 10 years old. Here's the story of its birth. It wasn't pretty.

Star Trek: Discovery begins September 24. I'm a bit apprehensive. The show runner, Alex Kurtzman, produced and co-wrote the first two J.J. Abrams Trek reboot movies (including the worst Trek film ever made, the execrable Star Trek: Into Darkness and directed the disaster which is Tom Cruise's The Mummy. And I'm not signing up for CBS All-Access.

Despite a lawsuit threat, John Oliver does a number on Bob Murray, CEO of Murray Energy Corp. A big number.

GOP-hired data company leaked information on 198 million citizens. Discovered by an analyst with the cyber security company UpGuard, the data was stored on a publicly accessible Amazon server. More than a terabyte of that data was not password protected. The data included citizens' contact information, addresses, birthdays, and analyses used to predict how they felt about controversial political topics like gun control and abortion.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says carbon emissions not main driver for climate change. Remember, this is the guy who finished 12th on Dancing with the Stars.

Smartphones made his kids 'moody' and 'withdrawn.' Now he wants to ban them for preteens. Hmph. In my day, we were moody and withdrawn without high-tech assistance.

Three-quarters of the planet could face deadly heatwaves by 2100.

The most amazing lie in history.

Lead detected in 20 percent of baby food samples, surprising even researchers.

Kepler telescope finds 10 more possible life-friendly planets. Astronomers on Monday added 219 candidates to the growing list of planets beyond the solar system, 10 of which may be about the same size and temperature as Earth, boosting the chances for life.

A busy day for the Supreme Court: Supreme Court agrees to hear potentially monumental political gerrymandering case. The case could dramatically impact the way states draw electoral districts. Government can't refuse disparaging trademarks. The ruling is a victory for an Asian-American rock band called the Slants, and could impact a separate dispute involving Washington's football team. The Court also struck down a North Carolina law that barred convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites.

Why Brubeck's 'Take Five' owes its existence to the US State Department.

Nine Star Trek movies are coming to Amazon Prime in July. All the pre-Abrams movies, except Nemesis.

Chicken sandwich hitches a balloon ride to the stratosphere. KFC sends fast food where no Zinger has gone before.

After 29 years, Chuck Shepherd retires from News of the Weird.

Power causes brain damage. Over time, leaders lose mental capacities- most notably for reading other people- that were essential to their rise.

Trump Dump:

(As of midnight...)

At height of Russia tensions, Trump campaign chairman Manafort met with business associate from Ukraine.

What you need to know about Trump's meeting with tech CEOs.

Swell. Silicon Valley could be next target for Trump-style nationalism.

Scientists praise energy innovation office trump wants to shut down.

U.S. economy at risk from Trump's poll numbers.

Trump steaks, but for hotels. The new American Idea chain has nothing to sell but the President.

'Trump death' in Julius Caesar prompts threats to wrong theatres. You know, like how many theaters are there that have Shakespeare plays?

