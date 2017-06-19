Get KGB Report via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Today is Monday, June 19, the 170th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 195 days remaining. This is the 151st day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,311 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

On this day in 1978, Garfield, holder of the Guinness World Record for the world's most widely syndicated comic strip, made its debut.

Among other things, today is also Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally the emancipation of African-American slaves throughout the Confederate South.

Florida woman breaks county record with 13 pound, five ounce baby.

Quote of the day:

"Every man is a damn fool for at least five minutes a day. Wisdom consists of not exceeding the limit."

-Elbert Hubbard (June 19, 1856 - May 7, 1915)

(More Elbert Hubbard quotes)

Big stories:

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Case Ends in a Mistrial.

Finsbury Park London: Vehicle strikes and injures multiple pedestrians near mosque, police say.

The Navy has released the names of the seven sailors killed when a cargo ship collided with a destroyer. All were found in flooded berths..

Portugal forest fires: Three days of mourning for 61 victims.

Facing Alex Jones, NBC's Megyn Kelly managed to avoid a worst-case outcome. Rather than let Jones run away with it, "Sunday Night" let him show himself to be an impertinent, ill-informed, foulmouthed, possibly deranged egomaniac with a forehead constantly beaded in sweat. It showed viewers how Infowars grew and sustains itself by peddling right-wing merchandise and Jones-endorsed dietary supplements. It looked briefly back at Jones's early days as just another cable-access kook in Austin, and revealed the flimsy, almost nonexistent definition of "research" (articles he and his staff find online) that sets the Infowars agenda. The interview is here. Frankly: meh.

Health alert! Coconut Oil is as bad for you as beef fat and butter.

China to launch four more probes before 2021.

The 'Deep State' theory, explained. The best definition I heard, in relation to the Trump administration, was "the rule of law."

How much are people making from the 'gig economy'? Not much, it turns out.

An artificial intelligence designed by Facebook has developed its own non-human language.

Why Amazon bought Whole Foods. Amazon needs food and urban real estate, and Whole Foods needs help.

Southern Baptists embrace gender-inclusive language in the Bible. America's largest Protestant denomination has produced a revised translation that incorporates many features it had long condemned.

Everything is cheap and nobody has jobs. Welcome to the future.

Cheaper alternative to EpiPen allergy shot approved by FDA. No specifics on price. Mylan's device costs $20 to make, sells for $300.

Amazon's move signals end of line for many cashiers. Our mental image of job-killing automation is robots in factories or warehouses. But the next jobs to disappear are probably ones that are a much bigger part of most people's daily lives: retail workers and cashiers in stores and restaurants. And then there's Just in time, Amazon patents method to prevent in-store comparison shopping. It may block access to the competitor's site, preventing customers from viewing comparable products from rivals. It might redirect the customer to Amazon's own site or to other, Amazon-approved sites. It might notify an Amazon salesperson to approach the customer. Or it might send the customer's smartphone a text message, coupon or other information designed to lure the person back into Amazon's orbit.

Beware the collapsing social contract..

Special Prosecutor Mueller is a political hack.

How to browse the web and leave no trace. Unsubscribing from spam only makes it worse.

A compiled list of collective nouns. A group of ants is called a colony. A group of aunts is called a book club.

America has always been angry and violent. Last Wednesday's shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others has prompted much hand wringing about the state of the nation. But political violence and anger are embedded in America's DNA.

How St. Augustine invented sex. He rescued Adam and Eve from obscurity, devised the doctrine of original sin- and the rest is sexual history.

America's cultural divide runs deep. While rural and urban Americans share some economic challenges, they frequently diverge on questions of culture and values.

Quantum entanglement, science's 'spookiest' phenomenon, achieved in space. Scientists beamed particles from a satellite to two locations on Earth 750 miles apart- and the particles were still mysteriously connected.

The 11 longest-lived animals.

Signs of the apocalypse: Ted Nugent said he'll be appearing on Bill Maher's show to discuss toning down political rhetoric.

Bullfighter gored to death after tripping on own cape.

Scientists say humans can think in 11 dimensions. And I can't find my car keys in any of them.

Trump Dump:

(As of midnight...)

Trump retains assets worth at least $1.4 billion, new disclosure shows.

Who in the White House will turn against Donald Trump? Veteran Washington reporters... have never observed this kind of anxiety, regret, and sense of imminent personal doom among White House staffers- not to this degree, anyway. These troubled aides seem to think that they can help their own standing by turning on those around them- and that by retailing information anonymously they will be able to live with themselves after serving a President who has proved so disconnected from the truth and reality.

Why Republicans won't work for the Trump administration.

Six people have resigned from Trump's HIV/AIDS advisory council because he "doesn't care".

Trump lawyer insists there is no obstruction investigation- but then hedges.

Russia renewed unused Trump trademarks in 2016.

Trump's planned EPA cuts will hit America's most vulnerable.

CEOs to Trump: You're failing.

A pro-Trump group is using Obama's voice out of context in radio ad for Georgia's special election.

Best Trump-Russia scandal jokes (so far).

