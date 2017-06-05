NEW! Get KGB Report via email every day! Click here to subscribe,

Today is Monday, June 5, the 156th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 209 days remaining. Donald Trump has been President of the United States for 137 days. There are 1,326 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

On this day in 1956, Elvis Presley introduced his new single, "Hound Dog", on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

-----

Among other things, today is also Festival of Popular Delusions Day.

-----

It probably shouldn't come as a suprise, but Paul Manafort is a Florida Man.

-----

Quote of the day:

"The long run is a misleading guide to current affairs. In the long run we are all dead."

-John Maynard Keyes

(June 5, 1883 - April 21, 1946)

More quotes.

-----

Saw Wonder Woman with my son this weekend. To be honest, I dozed off. Fortunately, I started snoring- he woke me up so I didn't miss more than a minute or two of the film. Not that it's a bad movie... it's just a bit overlong and has too much exposition once Princess Diana decides to get involved and end World War I. The cgi effects are well done and thankfully a bit restrained; not like most recent superhero films where you feel you're a silver ball in a pinball machine. Gal Gadot is superb and perfectly cast as the title character (although the name "Wonder Woman" is used only in the credits) and Chris Pine turns in another cheeky, relaxed performance as the hunky hero, undiminished by his second banana position. The movie works because of its charismatic leads, whose emotional rapport resonates far above the plot. But bear in mind that I turn 63 in September, and my favorite Superman is still George Reeves.

I grew up in the 60s and 70s, and had no problems embracing the concept of feminism. Indeed, all the strong people in my life during my formative years were women. But Wonder Woman shows how little things have progressed. (New York Times)

-----

If you have Microsoft Office 365 (the subscription plan) turn off automatic updates for the next few weeks. The latest "upgrade" caused the typesize on calendar printouts to shrink to an unreadable size, regardless of style settings. There's a discussion of the problem here, in a Microsoft Community Support forum, but none of the suggested fixes worked for me. MS Engineering is aware of the problem and a fix should be released by June 15.

-----

What Donald Trump can do to help stop terrorism: talk less. "His rhetoric belies a fundamental lack of understanding of the greater nuances of the issue, and in particular the root causes that have allowed isis to prey on the vulnerable and disaffected in our communities." (New Yorker)

-----

NASA's plan to fill the sky with red and green clouds has been postponed. They either ran out of those little cardboard glasses, or discovered the sky was already 3D. Or maybe conditions weren't right for studying ionospheric wind currents.

-----

Yesterday was the 35th anniversary of the release of Star Trek II- The Wrath of Khan, in my opinion, the best of all the Trek films. It was a box office success, earning $97 million worldwide ($232 million in 2017 dollars) and setting a world record for its first-day box office gross. Critical reaction to the film was positive; reviewers highlighted Khan's character, the film's pacing, and the character interactions as strong elements.

-----

Bill Maher gets in hot water again, for being Bill Maher. (New York Times) Indeed, he's done it before. (Hollywood Reporter)

-----

I was unemployed during the Watergate hearings, so I got pretty immersed in them. I'm semi-retired now, so there's a bit of déjà vu with the upcoming Senate hearings on Trump/Russia. The Guardian says when James Comey, the former FBI director, stands before a Senate committee on Thursday to give evidence about the president who fired him, it will be one of the most dramatic moments in US political history. Maybe.

-----

Seventh grader, far ahead of her class, punished for taking too many courses. Extra-curricular stuff like football, cheerleading, etc. are ok. But too many academic credits? Hey, the line must be drawn somewhere.

-----

'Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly' spends 60 minutes trying to be '60 Minutes'. (Hollywood Reporter)

-----

Canadian researchers have traced the origins of the opioid crisis to one letter published almost 40 years ago. (BBC)

-----

Mortality rates doubled for moms in Texas, but the state decided not to act to curb them. (Refinery29)

-----

CDC warns: don't get too close to your chickens, ducks, and geese. From January 4 to May 3, at least 372 people got sick from handling pet ducks, chickens and geese. Eight multi-state outbreaks have occurred. So far, no deaths but over 70 hospitalizations have resulted. Keep in mind that these are just recorded cases. The actual number of cases is probably much higher, maybe 20 to 30 times higher. (Forbes)

-----

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store. And all this time I've been throwing away the "garlic butter."

-----

Giant dying star collapses straight into black hole, skipping the supernova phase. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. Seriously, though, this is big news.

-----

How Twitter Is Being Gamed to Feed Misinformation. It's more than just Trump.

-----

If all the news is making you queasy, take note: Drink ginger tea, not ginger ale, if you have an upset stomach. (Lifehacker)

-----

The Justice Department says nine members of a Tijuana-based biker club have been charged with stealing 150 Jeep Wranglers using stolen computer code and key designs. After using the duplicate key to get inside the car, the Hooligan members used a handheld electronic device to pair the key with the car's computer to turn the engine on and drive off. (Washington Post)

And OneLogin, the identity management software company announced last week that it suffered a data breach. It's not clear from OneLogin's statements so far what kind of customer data was stolen, but the fact that the company is advising mass password resets suggests that passwords may have been compromised. The company says "customer data was compromised, including the ability to decrypt encrypted data." Peachy. (Gizmodo)

-----

Humanity is more technologically powerful than ever before, and yet we feel ourselves to be increasingly fragile. Are these the end-times for humanity? No, but it's complicated. (Aeon)

-----

Verizon says the Droid brand isn't dead, but it sure looks like it. Motorola's new Moto Z2 Play contains no Droid logos. (The Verge)

-----

Lawrence O'Donnell says he's staying at MSNBC. O'Donnell's program, The Last Word, has been on the cable network since September 27, 2010 and has been consistently winning its 10 pm timeslot against Sean Hannity on Fox and Don Lemon on CNN. (Variety)

-----

Trump has granted more lobbyist waivers in four months than Obama did in eight years. If you recall, His Orangeness signed a flashy executive order tightening restrictions on lobbyists' work in the executive branch. But he immediately began to staff the administration with people whose work seemed, on its face, to clearly violate the terms of the order. Rather than publicly grant waivers of ethics rules with a clearly stated rationale, the White House was simply routinely waiving ethics rules in secret so nobody knew how many waivers were issued or for what purpose. Trump has finally provided documentation, and it shows that the ethics rules are plainly meaningless to him. (Vox)

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

