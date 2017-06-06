NEW! Get KGB Report via email every day! Click here to subscribe.

And spread the news... forward us to a friend.

-----

Today is Tuesday, June 6, the 157th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 208 days remaining. Donald Trump has been President of the United States for 138 days. There are 1,325 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

On this day in 1944, the D-Day invasion of Europe took place during World War II as Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

-----

Among other things, today is also Drive-In Movie Day.

-----

Drunk Florida woman caught speeding, offers burrito to trooper.

-----

Quote of the day:

"A great truth is a truth whose opposite is also a truth."

-Thomas Mann (June 6, 1875 - August 12, 1955)

More quotes.

-----

U.S. Congressman instructs 'Christendom' to kill every 'radicalized islamic suspect'. "Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identity them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all." Yep, religious jihadists are a threat. (Jezebel)

-----

What to worry about this week: phones, caffeine, and meditation. (Lifehacker)

-----

Are humans getting smarter or less intelligent? Is this a trick question? (Big Think)

-----

Should you burn a tick off? Five common myths about ticks. A big problem around here because of the huge population of deer or, as I call them, rats on stilts. (USA Today)

-----

Man dies after swimming with new tattoo. The 31-year-old man died after the bacteria vibrio vulnificus entered his body through a new leg tattoo. The report says the man obtained the leg tattoo five days before swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, where vibrio vulnificus can be found in high levels during the summer months. Most people who are exposed to the bacteria through the consumption of raw oysters, and become only mildly ill. (NBC Bay Area)

-----

At Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference keynote on Monday, the company unleashed a two-hour storm of announcements, including both new hardware and software feature upgrades. There was a sneak peek of HomePod, a Siri-powered speaker to rival Amazon's Echo and Google's Home. Also revealed: new iPads, iMacs and MacBooks, and updates to the iOS operating system. (Fast Company)

-----

Drug overdose deaths in 2016 most likely exceeded 59,000, the largest annual jump ever recorded in the United States. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans under 50. (New York Times)

-----

"Now China leads." Donald Trump's triumph of stupidity. "...the Western community of values is standing in opposition to Donald Trump. The G-7 has become the G-6. The West is divided. For three-quarters of a century, the U.S. led and protected Europe. Despite all the mistakes and shortcomings exhibited by U.S. foreign policy, from Vietnam to Iraq, America's claim to leadership of the free world was never seriously questioned." Until now. (Der Spiegel)

Back after a week on vacation, Seth Meyers returned with a blistering "Closer Look": Trump picks fights on Twitter, pisses off world...

"Trump is less popular in Pittsburgh than the Baltimore Ravens or Hunt's Ketchup." (Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC)

The Tweeter (Twit?)-in-Chief keeps digging a deeper hole for himself and, alas, for the U.S. (New York Times)

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the British government to cancel a planned state visit by Donald Trump after being criticised in two tweets by the US president. "I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for," he said. (The Guardian)

Trump scares us, but what scares him? As the blast radius of the Russia investigation continues to expand, Donald Trump is facing an unnerving new reality: The fate of his presidency may now hinge on the motley, freewheeling crew of lieutenants and loyalists who have long populated his entourage. (The Atlantic)

On the other hand, the fatal wound may be self-inflicted. Trump will not block fired FBI director James Comey from testifying before the Senate this Thursday. And Trump is also said to be growing disenchanted by his Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (New York Times)

The President did have one "win" today... Intelligence contractor is charged in first leak case under Trump. (New York Times)

-----

Why we're doomed, #986: The next plague is around the corner. Our fear of an influenza pandemic is best explained by the derivation of the word pandemic, meaning “all people.” Several times a century, influenza sweeps across the globe. And it's about time for another trip. (The Daily Beast)

-----

The "mother" of COBOL has died at 89. (New York TImes)

-----

My wife was born in Mississippi and is a distant relation to actress Erin Gray, perhaps best known for her role as Colonel Wilma Deering in the science fiction television series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.

She's also related to Robert E. Lee, of whom historians say the the legend of the Confederate leader's heroism and decency is based in the fiction of a person who never existed. (The Atlantic)

-----

It could be that American teenagers aren't working summer jobs anymore because they're too busy studying. At least, that's one theory... (Bloomberg)

-----

Why we're doomed, #987: Climate science meets a stubborn obstacle: students. As more of the nation's teachers seek to integrate climate science into the curriculum, many of them are reckoning with students for whom suspicion of the subject is deeply rooted. And some of them are "A" students. (New York Times)

-----

NFL lifts liquor ad ban, raising pressure on beer. But liquor brands will still be treated as second-class citizens compared with beer. The number of 30-second liquor ads allowed per game is capped at four, with a limit of two ads in any quarter or within halftime. (Ad Age)

-----

How millions of cartons of 'organic' milk contain an oil brewed in industrial vats of algae. What's more organic than five story high, closed stainless steel vats of corn syrup-fed Schizochytrium? (Washington Post)

-----

This vintage Star Wars fan theory posits that all Jedi are clones of Jesus, or something. (AV Club)

-----

Melania and Donald fit right in on The Handmaid's Tale. (Funny or Die video via AV Club)

-----

Russia hired 1,000 people to create anti-Clinton 'fake news' in key US states during election, Trump-Russia hearings leader reveals. The question is... who let the Russians know what the "key states" were? Perhaps someone in the Trump campaign? (The Independent)

-----

What Winston Churchill and George Orwell had in common. Both men displayed a determination to confront unpleasant realities that those around them had chosen to ignore. They also had a tragic understanding that their views were unlikely to prevail. (New Statesman)

-----

Help support KGB Report by making a donation here via PayPal. Use your PayPal account or a credit card... it's secure and protected. Or, send a donation to me here 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year and reduced prices on any other products. Thanks for your support!

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

RSS Subscribe Email Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page