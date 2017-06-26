Get KGB Report via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Click here to subscribe.

And spread the news... forward us to a friend.

-----

Today is Monday, June 26, the 177th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 188 days remaining. This is the 158th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,304 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

On this day in 1974, the Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time to sell a package of Wrigley's chewing gum at the Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Chocolate Pudding Day.

-----

WATCH: Gator goes after Florida man trying to take picture. You don't mess with Mama.

-----

Quote of the day:

"Strive for design simplicity. You never have to fix anything you leave out."

-William P. Lear (June 26, 1902 - May 14, 1978)

(Inventor of the LearJet and the eight track audio tape system.)

(More William P. Lear quotes)

-----

Big stories:

Senate Republicans reluctant to rush vote on healthcare bill.

Kushner firm's $285 million Deutsche Bank loan came just before Election Day.

Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin's election assault.

-----

The Supreme Court's term ends today, and rumors about Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring has Washington on edge. Or not: No, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy Is not retiring. (Above The Law)

-----

Kellyanne Conway defends Medicaid cuts, says adults can always find jobs. Among the able-bodied adults that Conway and congressional Republicans have in mind- that is, non-elderly adults on Medicaid who don't qualify for disability benefits- 79 percent are in families where someone works and 59 percent have jobs themselves, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. (Huffington Post)

-----

Spot the flaw in a politician's argument with this guide to logical fallacies. (Lifehacker)

-----

Amazon's idea for a massive drone dock looks like a cross between a beehive and a spaceship. (Recode)

-----

Three lifestyle changes that may help guard against dementia. Surprisingly, avoiding cable news isn't one of them. (CBS News)

-----

Oklahoma doctor charged in overdose deaths of five patients. Osteopathic physician accused of prescribing controlled dangerous substances to patients without a legitimate medical need and in quantities and circumstances that disregarded human life. (newsok.com)

-----

Fish as medicine for rheumatoid arthritis. Eating fish may help reduce the joint pain and swelling of rheumatoid arthritis, a new study has found. (New York Times)

-----

Why a pro-life world has a lot of dead women in it. "Stop calling anti-abortion activists 'pro-life.' They're not." (Harper's Bazaar)

-----

What Jews of color hear when you say Gal Gadot isn't white. (foward.com)

-----

Google purges private medical records from search. Google might have begun working on the category's addition after an unfortunate event in December that exposed the sensitive medical condition of a massive number of people. An Indian pathology lab mistakenly uploaded 43,000 patients' blood tests, including their names and corresponding HIV test results. Google, doing what Google does best, indexed them all. This new policy could prevent mishaps like that from affecting people's lives, especially if they have a condition they only want close friends and family to know. (Engadget)

-----

Mars-sized object could be perturbing the Kuiper Belt. You won't like it when it's perturbed. (The Space Reporter)

-----

Extreme heat waves will change how we live. We're not ready. "We've built entire infrastructures with particular temperatures in mind. When temperatures get really high, we don't have the material capacity to deal with that." (Time)

-----

Spicy food really does keep you cooler in the summer. And stinkier. (Quartz)

-----

NASA just debunked Gwyneth Paltrow's latest snake oil. Goop tried to use space science to sell bogus stickers. NASA wasn't having it. (Vox)

-----

Remember all those reports last week about coconut oil is bad for you? Never mind. (Gizmodo) But, be aware that your drink might be making your allergies worse. (Lifehacker)

-----

Your sweat can now power a radio. (Axios)

-----

SpaceX nails second launch in three days. (space.com)

-----

Ten things we didn't know last week. (BBC News)

-----

Don't do the crime if you're anywhere near modern technology. Smart devices can testify against you. (The Guardian)

-----

Get cancer now, before Congress cuts your insurance. President Trump has portrayed Obamacare as a cesspool. The problem was never Obamacare. It was uninsured America- people who had been cut out of the system, but who were nonetheless pushing us toward collective bankruptcy. Obamacare just cleaned the water enough for us to finally see the time bomb in the depths. (New York Times)

-----

Trump Dump:

(As of midnight...)

Vladimir Putin gave direct instructions to help elect Trump, report says. (CBS)

President Trump's Lies, the Definitive List. At least as of last Wednesday. "There is simply no precedent for an American president to spend so much time telling untruths. Every president has shaded the truth or told occasional whoppers. No other president- of either party- has behaved as Trump is behaving. He is trying to create an atmosphere in which reality is irrelevant." (New York Times)

Watergate lawyer: I witnessed Nixon's downfall—and I've got a warning for Trump. Richard Ben-Veniste on the uncanny parallels between the scandal he investigated and the controversy over the White House's alleged links to Russia. (The Atlantic)

Could Trump's White House tapes ruse actually get him in legal trouble? (Washington Post)

Trump's jobs plan is cynical BS and fairy dust. (Vice)

Trump confirms he called health care bill 'mean'. (CNN)

To the credulous goes the nation. How can you still doubt Trump's intelligence? (Washington Post)

What happens when a presidency loses its legitimacy? Mounting evidence that Trump's election was aided by Russian interference presents a challenge to the American system of government- with lasting consequences for democracy. (The Atlantic)

Trumps attend Steve Mnuchin's wedding, officiated by Mike Pence. (Vanity Fair).

Make America spell again? 25 of Donald Trump's Twitter spelling errors. (Newsweek)

I found Trump's diary—hiding in plain sight. Legally risky, undiplomatic and sometimes wrong, Trump's Twitter feed is a document for the ages. And historians don't want to lose it. (Politico)

-----

All KGB Report content is available for free, with no subscription fees or pay walls. If you're a regular reader, please consider making a donation here, with your PayPal account (credit cards also accepted here)... it's secure and protected. Or, send a donation to me here at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any new books we publish on Amazon or Kindle and reduced prices on any other products. Thanks for your support!

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

RSS Subscribe Email Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page