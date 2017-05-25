Today is Thursday, May 25, the 145th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 220 days remaining. Donald Trump has been President of the United States for 126 days. There are 1,337 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

On this day in 1977, Star Wars opened in limited release on only 43 screens in the United States. By July 15, it was on 757 screens. See The Hollywood Reporter's 2015 story, 'Star Wars' flashback: When no theater wanted to show the movie in 1977

Among other things, today is also Geek Pride Day.

Florida Man: NOT GUILTY: Florida man who blamed big penis for girlfriend's death acquitted. "Unlike Patterson, the jury wasn't hung." No photos, either.

Quote of the day:

"As soon as there is life there is danger."

-Ralph Waldo Emerson

The math errors in Trump's proposed budget are so ludicrous they would justify failing a student in an introductory economics course. It could also explain how he could go bankrupt running a casino.

The new CBS All Access series "Star Trek: Discovery" is being attacked on Twitter for having too much diversity, and not enough white people in its cast. Personally, I've alway felt there were too many Terrans.

The top 50 shows of the 2016-17 season proves I'm not in television's target demographic any more. And that I have somewhat odd tastes. See if one of your favorite shows is among those that have been canceled. Also, The new Game of Thrones trailer is here, and everyone is doomed.

Google now knows when its users go to the store and buy stuff. Google has begun using billions of credit-card transaction records to prove that its online ads are prompting people to make purchases- even when they happen offline in brick-and-mortar stores, the company said Tuesday.

Warby Parker's new app checks your vision and writes prescriptions without a trip to the doctor. With a lot of caveats...

Snopes tackles the Ancestry.com owns your DNA story.

Demolition company tears down wrong house, employee blames Google Maps.

Black man found not guilty of crime, still sentenced to six years in prison. In Georgia. Of course.

Magic mushrooms are the safest recreational drug, study says. Of course, the active ingredient in the fungus- psilocybin- is illegal in the United States.

"The Day the Dinosaurs Died"... The Chicxulub asteroid impact equivalent to 10 billion Hiroshima bombs hit worst possible place on Earth.

On July 20, Sotheby's will auction a bag containing traces of moon dust, which a Chicago-area woman picked up for $995 and which is expected to sell for as much as $4 million. How did NASA screw this up? Therein lies a tale...

Or, you could buy an actual Apollo Guidance Computer for under $100K.

IRS nixes student loan payoff charity. Among the reasons... the organization is not operated exclusively for charitable or educational purposes; rather... for the private benefit of individuals.

Will an asteroid collide with Earth this year? NASA reveals the FIVE space rocks that will come 'close' to Earth through next year. Those of you who backed Giant Asteroid over Clinton or Trump may get your wish...

Reality Check: What does, and doesn't, protect your smartphone. Choose wisely.

How to make toast using Microsoft OneNote. Forget about printing out a PDF to note, though. That's still broken.

'Young Sheldon': 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff trailer tops 22 million views, CBS says.

T-Mobile announces spectacular attempt to steal Verizon customers by paying off their Pixel bills.

"It was both methodologically sound and logically insane." Daryl Bem proved ESP is real. Which means science is broken.

There will be no FCC fine for Stephen Colbert's risque joke about President Donald Trump. WaPo Analysis: Dirty words: From Lenny Bruce and George Carlin to Stephen Colbert.

Juust hours before workers removed a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee- the fourth Confederate monument to be dismantled in New Orleans in recent weeks- Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave a remarkable special address at historic Gallier Hall. Here's the transcript.

This isn't serious accounting, it's cooking the books to achieve an unattainable goal: huge tax cuts and a balanced budget.

Format change: After reviewing survey results and performing a cost/benefit analysis, I've adjusted the content of KGB Report to include more news and comment and reduce specialized and "reference" content available elsewhere. Comments welcome- tweaking is ongoing. That's it for this week... see you Monday.

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

