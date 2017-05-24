Today is Wednesday, May 24, the 144th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 221 days remaining.
There are:
3 days until the start of Ramadan;
5 days until Memorial Day;
11 days until Pentecost;
22 days until Flag Day;
29 days until the Summer Solstice;
32 days until the end of Ramadan;
32 days until Father's Day;
41 days until Independence Day (July 4);
103 days until Labor Day;
531 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and
Donald Trump has been President of the United States for 125 days. There are 1,338 days remaining, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.
The full report will return tomorrow.
Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]
Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.
Become my patron... support me on Patreon.
Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page