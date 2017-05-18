Today is Thursday, May 18, the 139th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 226 days remaining.

There are:

8 days until the start of Ramadan;

11 days until Memorial Day;

17 days until Pentecost;

27 days until Flag Day;

34 days until the Summer Solstice;

38 days until the end of Ramadan;

38 days until Father's Day;

47 days until Independence Day (July 4);

109 days until Labor Day;

537 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

Donald Trump has been President of the United States for 119 days. There are 1,344 days remaining, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

On this day in 1962, A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe's rendition of "Happy Birthday".

Among other things today is also International Hummus Day.

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

A Florida man was hospitalized after a rattlesnake bit him on the tongue when he attempted to kiss it.

Quotes of the day:

"There was no way to predict Trump would act like this in office except for everything he'd ever done his entire life."

-Jon Schwarz

"At Trump University, they didn't give commencement speeches, they gave depositions."

-Variously attributed

"America voted for a roller coaster, so buckle up, people. We're only ten feet up the clicky part."

-Jordan Klepper, "The Daily Show"

We're late and abbreviated again today, a victim of recalcitrant software. See you Monday.

