Today is Wednesday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 242 days remaining.

There are:

2 days until Cinco de Mayo;

11 days until Mother's Day;

23 days until the start of Ramadan;

26 days until Memorial Day;

32 days until Pentecost;

42 days until Flag Day;

49 days until the Summer Solstice;

53 days until the end of Ramadan;

53 days until Father's Day;

62 days until Independence Day (July 4);

124 days until Labor Day;

552 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,358 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

On this day in 1937, Gone with the Wind, the novel by Margaret Mitchell, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

-----

Among other things, today is also World Press Freedom Day.

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

Florida authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after they say she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

Some persons born on May 3 who said interesting things:

-----

Quote of the day:

"The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him."

-Niccolò Machiavelli

-----

WarGames/Stargate Redux: A rare journey into the Cheyenne Mountain Complex, a super-bunker that can survive anything.

-----

Once the key driver of the American dream, the suburbs have reached the end of a long era of cheap growth. Now their advantages to economic mobility have nearly disappeared. Across the United States, more than one in four suburbanites are poor or nearly poor. In fact, the suburbs of America's largest metropolitan areas have more poor people living in them than their inner cities do, and poverty is also growing at a much faster rate in the suburbs. Between 2000 and 2013, the number of people living below the poverty line in American cities increased by 29 percent. During that same period, the ranks of the suburban poor grew by 66 percent.

-----

A new crack in one of Antarctica's biggest ice shelves could mean a major break is near... scientists fear it's only a matter of time before a huge chunk- potentially containing up to 2,000 square miles of ice- breaks away. If this happens, the ice shelf may become increasingly unstable and could even fall apart.

-----

Bill Maher to Jake Tapper: Democrats lost election making whites feel like minority and obsessing over Halloween costumes.

-----

Code Pink activist is on trial for laughing during AG Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing. Desiree Fairooz, an activist affiliated with the group Code Pink, was arrested after laughing when Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said that Sessions' record of "treating all Americans equally under the law is clear and well-documented."

-----

MSNBC says Rachel Maddow is now the #1 show on cable news as Fox News empire crumbles.

-----

When water costs me less than a penny a gallon, it's hard to fathom that India's Silicon Valley is dying of thirst. Your city may be next.

-----

Why your 'organic' milk may not be organic... Faking out the inspectors.

-----

