Today is Monday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 223 days remaining.

There are:

4 days until the start of Ramadan;

7 days until Memorial Day;

13 days until Pentecost;

24 days until Flag Day;

31 days until the Summer Solstice;

35 days until the end of Ramadan;

34 days until Father's Day;

43 days until Independence Day (July 4);

105 days until Labor Day;

533 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

Donald Trump has been President of the United States for 123 days. There are 1,340 days remaining, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

On this day in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson launched his "Great Society" initiative, a set of domestic programs with the main goal being the elimination of poverty and racial injustice. President Johnson first used the term "Great Society" during a speech at Ohio University, then unveiled the program in greater detail at an appearance at University of Michigan on May 22, 1964.

-----

Among other things today is also World Goth Day.

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

Florida man with 20 tattoos wearing hot pink bra arrested. He allegedly smelled of alcohol, was driving a car with plates registered to a different car and his license was restricted.

-----

The quotations database is being migrated and enhanced. Stay tuned.

-----



Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Tom Hanks in 2020?

-----

-----

It's humbling to care for an animal that reminds you, each day, of your own imminent death.

A pet tortoise who will outlive us all.

-----

That 'alien megastructure' star is freaking out again

-----

Russian election meddling documented. But it's not what you think...

-----

Your reclining airplane seat vs. the lap behind you: who owns the air rights?

-----

Antarctica's ice sheet may have entered the early stages of an unstoppable disintegration. Because the collapse of vulnerable parts of the ice sheet could raise the sea level dramatically, the continued existence of the world's great coastal cities- Miami, New York, Shanghai and many more- is tied to Antarctica's fate.

-----

Don't panic, humanity's "doomsday" seed vault is probably still safe, despite being flooded by melting Arctic permafrost. Humanity, however...

-----

Breakfast: The most dangerous meal of the day.

-----

Alas, fake news still works.

-----

Forget Trump's claims. Here's the single greatest witch hunt in American history, for real.

-----

Alaska Airlines was the top rated and considered the friendliest, and Wi-Fi is the overriding factor when planning a flight.

-----

The enemy of my enemy? The New York Times tips its hat to The Washington Post.

-----

Get ready for $1,000 IUDs and $1,600 colonoscopies under Trumpcare.

-----

How the Beatles wrote 'A Day in the Life.' Fifty years after its release, the sprawling closing track on Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band remains a testament to the group's ambitious songwriting.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

