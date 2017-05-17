Today is Tuesday, May 17, the 137th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 228 days remaining.

There are:

9 days until the start of Ramadan;

12 days until Memorial Day;

18 days until Pentecost;

28 days until Flag Day;

35 days until the Summer Solstice;

39 days until the end of Ramadan;

39 days until Father's Day;

48 days until Independence Day (July 4);

110 days until Labor Day;

538 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

Donald Trump has been President of the United States for 118 days. There are 1,345 days remaining, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

On this day in 1971, the musical Godspell opened off-Broadway.



(Clip from the 1973 film version of the musical. Jesus is portrayed by Victor Garber in his first film role. Also appearing in her first feature was Lynne Thigpen as Lynne.)

-----

Among other things- and given the news- is it a surprise that today is also World Hypertension Day?

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

Florida woman found with meth in bra says it came from yard sale.

-----

Some persons born on May 17 who said interesting things:

(The KGB Quotations Database currently contains 51,658 entries.)

-----

Quote of the day:

"Comedy should have a certain amount of joy in it. It should be about attacking the powerful- the politicians, the Trumps, the blowhards- going after them. We shouldn't be attacking the vulnerable."

-Craig Ferguson

-----

-----

Seth Meyers' look at the last eight days in Trumpland...

-----

We're late and abbreviated today. See you tomorrow.

-----

