Today is Tuesday, May 16, the 136th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 229 days remaining.

There are:

10 days until the start of Ramadan;

13 days until Memorial Day;

19 days until Pentecost;

29 days until Flag Day;

36 days until the Summer Solstice;

40 days until the end of Ramadan;

40 days until Father's Day;

49 days until Independence Day (July 4);

111 days until Labor Day;

539 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

Donald Trump has been President of the United States for 117 days. There are 1,346 days remaining, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----



(Image from www.laserfest.org)

On this day in 1960, engineer and physicist Theodore Harold "Ted" Maiman fired thr first optical laser (a ruby laser) at Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu, California.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Sea Monkey Day.

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

Florida woman sues Confederate group over a camel bite.

-----

Some persons born on May 16 who said interesting things:

(The KGB Quotations Database currently contains 51,658 entries.)

-----

Quote of the day:

"All these guys picking on smart kids and calling them geeks and dweebs are going to grow up and want to know why they don't do something about the terrible state the world is in. I can tell you why. By the time they grow up, most of the kids who really could have changed things are wrecked."

-Bruce Coville

-----

MSNBC may cancel Lawrence O'Donnell's 'The Last Word' and it may be because of Trump. 'Word,' second only to "The Rachel Maddow Show" in ratings, has always been on Trump's hit list, and it appears MSNBC and parent Comcast are yielding to pressure.

-----

Amazon is now worth two Walmarts. On the 20th anniversary of its IPO, Amazon's market cap stands at $459 billion, Walmart's at $228 billion.

-----

An interesting what if... We could have been Canada.

-----

And speaking of alternative histories, Dinosaurs might have lived if the asteroid had hit minutes earlier or later.

-----

He drank a cafe latte, a Diet Mountain Dew and an energy drink. Caffeine killed him.

-----

Experts warn summer will bring more ticks, deadly Powassan virus. As if Trump hasn't been enough.

-----

Minnesota's medical cannabis providers have lost $11 million in two years. It's run by doctors. Well that's your problem right there...

-----

A Closer Look:

Colbert declassified, and trolling Trump and the FCC:

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.



Become my patron... support me on Patreon.

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page