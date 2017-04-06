Today is Thursday, April 6, the 96th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 269 days remaining.

There are:

3 days until Palm Sunday;

4 days until First Day of Passover;

8 days until Good Friday;

10 days until Easter Sunday;

11 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

12 days until Last Day of Passover;

16 days until Earth Day;

23 days until Arbor Day;

29 days until Cinco de Mayo;

38 days until Mother's Day;

52 days until Memorial Day;

589 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,386 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he doesn't resign or is impeached.

-----



The Zimmermann Telegram

On this day in 1917, the United States entered World War I following Germany's resumption of unrestricted submarine warfare and publication of the "Zimmermann Telegram," in which the German Foreign Minister invited Mexico to join the war as Germany's ally against the United States. In return, the Germans would finance Mexico's war and help it recover the territories of Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. The United Kingdom intercepted the message and presented it to the US embassy in the UK. From there it made its way to President Wilson who released the Zimmermann note to the public, and Americans saw it as casus belli. Wilson called on antiwar elements to end all wars, by winning this one and eliminating militarism from the globe.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Hostess Twinkie Day. Twinkies were invented in Schiller Park, Illinois on April 6, 1930, by James Alexander Dewar, a baker for the Continental Baking Company. Realizing that several machines used to make cream-filled strawberry shortcake sat idle when strawberries were out of season, Dewar conceived a snack cake filled with banana cream, which he dubbed the Twinkie. Ritchy Koph said he came up with the name when he saw a billboard in St. Louis for "Twinkle Toe Shoes". During World War II, bananas were rationed and the company was forced to switch to vanilla cream, which has remained the basic filling for the confection.

-----

Florida man steals Publix sausage, jumps off bridge to avoid arrest. Subsequently, he had to be tased twice in order to be captured. Must bave been good sausage.

-----

Some persons born on April 6 who said interesting things:

-----

Quote of the day:

"If you think you're enlightened, go spend a week with your family."

-Ram Dass

-----

The complete list: other things Mike Pence cannot be alone in a room with...

-----

In 1958, at the height of the Cold War, both the United States and the Soviet Union developed secret plans for an unprovoked nuclear strike against the Moon, because the Patriarchy hates it.

-----

In Charlotte and other Southern cities, poor children have the lowest odds of making it to the top income bracket of kids anywhere in the country. Data suggests that Charlotte is a dead-end for people trying to escape poverty. Why?

-----

Never mind the Russians, meet the bot king who helps Trump win Twitter.

-----

Facebook addresses revenge porn with tech to prevent people from re-sharing intimate images.

-----

Astronomers just turned on a planet-size telescope to take a picture of a black hole.

-----

"Precision psychiatry...." Treating depression is guesswork. Brain scans and machine learning programs are paving the way for a breakthrough.

-----

Have a great weekend! See you Monday...

-----

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

