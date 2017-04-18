Today is Tuesday, April 18, the 108th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 257 days remaining.

Today is the deadline for filing Federal and most state and local income tax returns for 2016. It is also the last day of Passover.

There are:

4 days until Earth Day;

10 days until Arbor Day;

17 days until Cinco de Mayo;

26 days until Mother's Day;

38 days until the start of Ramadan;

41 days until Memorial Day;

47 days until Pentecost;

57 days until Flag Day;

64 days until the Summer Solstice;

68 days until the end of Ramadan;

68 days until Father's Day;

77 days until Independence Day (July 4);

139 days until Labor Day;

567 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,373 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he doesn't resign or is impeached.

-----

On this day in 1906, a major earthquake struck San Francisco and set off raging fires. More than 3,000 people died and 80 percent of the city was destroyed.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Velociraptor Awareness Day. (April is National Velociraptor Awareness Month!)

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

Florida man accused of breaking into woman's home to fry chicken.

-----

Some persons born on April 18 who said interesting things:

-----

Quote of the day:

"You can do anything you want in life. Unless Jay Leno wants to do it too."

-Conan O'Brien

-----

The last person born in the 19th century died and so will you. What do you do to live to be that old? You do nothing. It just happens. Then you die anyway. A doctor told me when I was in my 20s, that if I wanted to know how long I'd live, add my parents' ages at the time of death (assuming they died of natural causes and not due to injury or substance abuse/addiction), divide by two, and add five years for better nutrition and medical care. My mother will be 91 in October. My father died when he was 70, but he drank, smoked excessively, and had long-term complications from botched hernia surgery. His sister, my aunt, lived to be 87. Theoretically, at least, that's (90+87)/2 + 5 = 93.5 so far, and ol' Mom's still firing on all cylinders. Which sounds ok, but that's only about 30 years. 30 years ago was just 1987, when Reagan told Gorbachev to "tear down this wall" and "Three Men and a Baby" was the top-grossing picture. The Social Security Administration's Life Expectancy Calculator only gives me about 21 more years and says I'll take the big dirt nap on or around May 25, 2039. But then, they have a financial interest...

-----

From your heart, through your circulatory system, to your leg muscles and kidneys, running a marathon is sort of like putting your entire body through a meat grinder. For example, 82 percent of runners showed stage 1 acute kidney injury immediately after a marathon.

-----

First world problem of the day: Crest has a terrible leaking-toothpaste problem.

-----

A new study suggests that most of the energy from an asteroid's impact is spent vaporizing water and forming a crater, not making waves. So Hollywood's "Deep Impact"-type depictions are wrong. Not that that means things would be any better for us...

-----

Scientists find giant, elusive clam known as 'the unicorn of mollusks'. A unicorn that tunnels into underwater piers and pilings and is a major cause of damage and destruction to submarine timber structures and the hulls of wooden boats.

-----

Trump has spent one out of every five minutes of his presidency in Palm Beach.

-----

Mental illness is on the rise but access to care keeps dwindling. The uninsured and a lack of mental health professionals is exacerbating the siutation.

-----

Viral story about 'married couple who found out they were twins through IVF' appears to be fake. A prior story claimed to take place in Denver, but the next iteration moved it to Mississippi.

-----

