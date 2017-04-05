Today is Wednesday, April 5, the 95th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 270 days remaining.

There are:

4 days until Palm Sunday;

5 days until First Day of Passover;

9 days until Good Friday;

11 days until Easter Sunday;

12 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

13 days until Last Day of Passover;

17 days until Earth Day;

24 days until Arbor Day;

30 days until Cinco de Mayo;

39 days until Mother's Day;

53 days until Memorial Day;

590 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,387 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1922, The American Birth Control League (ABCL) was incorporated. Founded by Margaret Sanger in 1921 at the First American Birth Control Conference in New York City, the organization promoted the founding of birth control clinics and encouraged women to control their own fertility. In 1942, the league became the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

-----

Among other things, today is also First Contact Day. In Star Trek future history, it's the date in 2063 when Zefram Cochrane made the first warp one spaceship flight, and the first official contact between humans and Vulcans. (Unfortunately, between now and then is a conflict called World War III.) Incidentally, Zefram Cochrane's favorite food was (wiil be?) cheese pierogies.



Scene from "Star Trek: First Contact" © 1996, Paramount Pictures Corp.

-----

Naked Florida man enjoys bottle of wine in his driveway, gets arrested.

-----

Some persons born on April 5 who said interesting things:

-----

Quote of the day:

"Being against torture ought to be sort of a multipartisan thing."

-Karl Lehenbauer

-----

As noted above, between now and First Contact, we have to contend with World War III. Here's how it starts.

-----

Payless will close 400 stores as it files for bankruptcy protection. I recall buying a pair of shoes at one of their Chicago stores and walking back to my apartment in the rain. The soles fell off when I tried wearing them the next day.

-----

57-year-old Wisconsin mother charged with running major opioid ring from her kitchen. Informants said she used profits from her operation to help feed her 31-year-old son's heroin addiction.

-----

Get a second opinion- doctors usually aren't right the first time. researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota found that 88% of the time, a patient’s original diagnosis changed at least slightly when a second medical professional read her chart.

-----

The original Brexit: How tremendous ice age waterfalls cut off Britain from Europe. The white cliffs of Dover once extended all the way to France. Then a large glacial lake started overflowing.

-----

Read what Bill O'Reilly's sponsors are saying about 'disturbing allegations' of harassment. Advertisers yanking their commercials include BMW, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Constant Contact, Credit Karma, Bayer, TrueCar, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, UNTUCKit, Allstate, T. Rowe Price, Wayfair, Orkin, Society for Human Resource Management, The Wonderful Company, and Coldwell Banker.

-----

Trump's budget disproportionately harms the rural areas and small towns that were key to his unexpected win... buy they're willing to trust him. Best case scenario, these folks finally learn the folly of voting against their self-interest. In reality, the draconian cuts likely won't make it through Congress.

-----

