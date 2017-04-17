Today is Monday, April 17, the 107th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 258 days remaining.

There is:

1 day until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

1 day until Last Day of Passover;

5 days until Earth Day;

11 days until Arbor Day;

18 days until Cinco de Mayo;

27 days until Mother's Day;

39 days until the start of Ramadan;

42 days until Memorial Day;

48 days until Pentecost;

58 days until Flag Day;

69 days until the end of Ramadan;

69 days until Father's Day;

65 days until the Summer Solstice;

78 days until Independence Day (July 4);

140 days until Labor Day;

568 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,374 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he doesn't resign or is impeached.

-----

On this day in 1964, the Ford Motor Company introduced the 1965 Ford Mustang, with a list price of $2,368 (about $$18,600 today, adjusted for inflation). In its first 18 months, more than one million Mustangs were built. The car is now in its sixth generation.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Bat Appreciation Day.

-----

Florida man's struggle with massive sawfish reels in Vice President Pence.

-----

Some persons born on April 17 who said interesting things:

-----

Quote of the day:

"Successful people are very lucky. Just ask any failure."

-Michael Levine

-----

The six main arcs in storytelling, as identified by an A.I. And Kurt Vonnegut.

-----

Puppies love your baby talk, but dogs don't. When training a newborn dog, it seems that talking to them like they're babies is beneficial. Older dogs, on the other hand, did not react to that type of voice any differently than normal speech.

-----

You too can be like Leonardo Da Vinci, Nikola Tesla, Franz Kafka, Winston Churchill, and Thomas Edison. With polyphasic sleep, you can get by with only three hours of sleep... provided you can effectively take a half-hour nap every six hours.

-----

Suicide barriers are finally going up at San Francisco's Golden Gate bridge after over 1,500 deaths.

-----

The Texas Department of State Health Services is advising health care providers to be on alert for mumps in their patients as the state experiences a 20-year high in mumps cases.

-----

Robert Taylor, the innovator who shaped modern computing, dies at 85. He was instrumental in the development of the computer network which evolved into the internet, and the design of Xerox's Alto computer, the forerunner of modern personal computers.

-----

"We are not creating a Terminator": Russia denies risk as Putin's 'robot army' is trained to shoot guns. Please, nobody show this to Trump.

-----

Researchers from the University of Waterloo claim to have captured the first composite image of something that astronomers have long believed to exist but has not been directly seen and detected: dark matter.

-----

Scientists at MIT and UC Berkeley have created a prototype of a small, solar-powered device that pulls fresh water from the air. It only requires 20-30 percent humidity to work, making it usable even in arid areas.

-----

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.



Become my patron... support me on Patreon.

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page