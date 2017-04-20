Today is Thursday, April 20, the 110th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar , with 255 days remaining.

There are:

2 days until Earth Day;

8 days until Arbor Day;

15 days until Cinco de Mayo;

24 days until Mother's Day;

36 days until the start of Ramadan;

39 days until Memorial Day;

45 days until Pentecost;

55 days until Flag Day;

62 days until the Summer Solstice;

66 days until the end of Ramadan;

66 days until Father's Day;

75 days until Independence Day (July 4);

137 days until Labor Day;

565 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,371 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

On this day in 1999, two senior students at Columbine High School in Colorado, Eric David Harris and Dylan Bennet Klebold, killed 13 and injured 24 others in the Columbine High School massacre. The two then committed suicide in the library, where they had killed ten of their victims.

-----

Among other things, today is also Lima Bean Respect Day.

-----

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

-----

Florida man bites dog. "I'm obviously not happy about it," said Jessica Wenner, the suspect's girlfriend and dog's owner.

-----

Some persons born on April 20 who said interesting things:

(The KGB Quotations Database currently contains 50,125 entries.)

Quote of the day:

"If you want to annoy your neighbors, tell the truth about them."

-Pietro Aretino

-----

Lost city found: Etzanoa of the great Wichita Nation. Really. But the jokes came, anyway: "An archaeologist is claiming he's discovered an amazing lost city in Kansas. He didn't realize he'd just got drunk and watched the Wizard of Oz."-Conan O'Brien

-----

Trillions of plastic bits, swept up by current, are littering Arctic waters.Every year, about eight million tons of plastic gets into the ocean, and scientists estimate that there may be as much as 110 million tons of plastic trash in the ocean. Though the environmental effects of plastic pollution are not fully understood, plastic pollution has made its way into the food chain. Plastic debris in the ocean was thought to accumulate in big patches, mostly in subtropical gyres- big currents that converge in the middle of the ocean- but scientists estimate that only about one percent of plastic pollution is in these gyres and other surface waters in the open ocean.

-----

By antagonizing the U.S.’s neighbor to the south, Donald Trump has made the classic bully's error: He has underestimated his victim.

-----

Was ethical responsibility, or the loss of millions of dollars in advertising revenue and future business deals responsible for Bill O'Reilly's ouster at Fox? Guess.

-----

Just ten companies control just about everything you eat or drink.

-----

Prejudice AI? Machine learning can pick up society’s biases. Swell. Skynet with Archie Bunker's attitude...

-----

Have a good weekend. See you Monday.

-----

