Today is Monday, March 13, the 72nd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 293 days remaining.

On this date in 1852, Uncle Sam was featured as a secondary character in an editorial cartoon by Frank Henry Bellew in the New York Lantern. The name is associated with Samuel Wilson, a meatpacker who provided food for the Army during the War of 1812. Wilson's barrels of meat were stamped with "U.S." for United States. Soldiers started calling the meat "Uncle Sam's." The (unillustrated) character of Uncle Sam appeared years earlier, and was even mentioned in a 1775 verse of "Yankee Doodle." the first national anthem of the United

On this date in 1971, Brewer and Shipley entered the US singles chart with 'One Toke Over The Line'. The song, which featured The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia on steel guitar, peaked at No.10 despite being banned by radio stations for its drug references. Brewer and Shipley maintained that the word "toke" meant "token" as in ticket, hence the line "waitin' downtown at the railway station, one toke over the line."

Well, Lawrence Welk believed them...

Today is also National K9 Veterans Day.

Drunk Florida man steals forklift, 'needed to drive.'

Some persons born on March 13 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"Material accumulation is not the purpose of human existence. All growth is not good. The environment is a necessity, not a luxury. There is such a thing as enough."

-Donella Meadows

A pair of storms will bring about five inches of snow here in Pittsburgh late tonight and tomorrow. March snow storms aren't unusual- 1993 Storm of the Century, also known as the '93 Super Storm or the Great Blizzard of 1993 formed over the Gulf of Mexico on March 12, 1993.

Google just made the internet a tiny bit less annoying by replacing CAPTCHA with “Invisible reCAPTCHA,” a service that works as a background bot-sniffer- without a human having to do anything.

A county in West Virginia is suing 10 wholesale drug distributors— including subsidiaries of Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and CVS — alleging the companies flooded the state with prescription painkillers, contributing to an epidemic of opioid addiction and overdoses. Cabell County, which includes the West Virginia city of Huntington, near the state’s western border with Ohio, has a population of about 96,000, but the lawsuit alleges the drug distributors sold local retailers nearly 40 million doses of prescription opioids from 2007 to 2012.

Small but steady demand and SUV fatigue contribute to the return of the station wagon.

"If we have dysfunctional politicians, it’s because we have a dysfunctional electorate." Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why things are a mess.

Despite the existence of an effective vaccine, a mumps outbreak is spreading across the country.

Is Trump trolling the White House press corps? At daily briefings, Sean Spicer calls on young journalists from far-right sites. The mainstream media sees them as an existential threat.

