Today is Thursday, March 16, the 75th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 290 days remaining.

There is:

1 day until St. Patrick's Day;

4 days until the arrival of Spring;

16 days until April Fools' Day;

24 days until Palm Sunday;

25 days until First Day of Passover;

29 days until Good Friday;

31 days until Easter Sunday;

32 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

33 days until Last Day of Passover;

37 days until Earth Day;

43 days until Arbor Day;

50 days until Cinco de Mayo;

59 days until Mother's Day;

74 days until Memorial Day;

610 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,406 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1926, Robert H. Goddard launched the world's first liquid-fueled rocket

-----

Today is also , National Freedom of Information Day, celebrating the birth of President John Madison, the "father" of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

-----

Floria woman admits to killing popular drag queen with silicone injection. The woman had purchased 178 gallons of liquid silicone from Arizona between 2004 and 2015 and had it shipped to Florida and Virginia. Prosecutors said she falsely swore that it would not be injected into humans.

-----

Some persons born on March 16 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"It's frightening to think that you might not know something, but more frightening to think that, by and large, the world is run by people who have faith that they know exactly what is going on."

-Amos Tversky

-----

They're not entitled. They're scared. And their vacation behavior tells a different story than stereotypes would have you believe. How millennial trophies created a generation of workaholics.

-----

Around 54 million years ago, when Earth suddenly got really hot, an ancient horse was about the size of a dog. Then it dwarfed, going down to the size of a cat. Scientists say as the earth heats up, mammals get smaller.

People in the Midwest will face an increasing risk of infectious diseases carried by ticks. Meanwhile, air pollution from a growing number of wildfires will increasingly affect the health of those on the Great Plains... doctors say climate change is making us sick.

Swell. Our ultimate fate is to become sick hobbits.

-----

You may be afraid of them, but they're essential... spiders kill astronomical numbers of insects on a global scale; anywhere between 400 to 800 million tons per year. Incidentally, there are about 25 million tons of spiders on the planet, so they're obviously hungry little buggers.

And, as it turns out, in the future, we'll all wear spider silk.

-----

How does a citizen respond when a democracy that prides itself on being exceptional betrays its highest principles? Plato despaired, but he also pointed the way to renewal. Lessons from ancient Greece: Making Athens great again.

-----

Leaker in Chief... did Trump leak his own 2005 federal tax return?

-----

A new biography of Hitler reminds us there is more than one way to destroy a democracy.

-----

Have a great weekend... see you on Monday.

-----

