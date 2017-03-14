Today is Tuesday, March 14, the 73rd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 292 days remaining.

Today is Pi Day.

There are:

3 days until St. Patrick's Day;

6 days until the arrival of Spring;

18 days until April Fools' Day;

26 days until Palm Sunday;

27 days until First Day of Passover;

31 days until Good Friday;

33 days until Easter Sunday;

34 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

35 days until Last Day of Passover;

39 days until Earth Day;

45 days until Arbor Day;

52 days until Cinco de Mayo;

61 days until Mother's Day;

76 days until Memorial Day;

612 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,408 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

-----

On this date in 1965, singer Petula Clark, then 32, made her first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing her international hit song "Downtown". Fifty years later, she was still singing the song in performance:

-----

Today is also National Save A Spider Day.

-----

Things apparently were quiet in Florida yesterday. Anyway, here's the backstory to the whole "Florida Man" business.

-----

Some persons born on March 14 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"I prefer silent vice to ostentatious virtue."

-Albert EInstein

-----

Congress has never reversed a major program of social benefits once it has taken effect and reached millions of Americans, which makes repealing and replacing Obamacare problematic for Trump and the GOP.

-----

As if Lyme Disease isn't bad enough, over the past 50 years, scientists have found at least 12 new tick-borne illnesses, and old diseases are spreading.

-----

A bill introduced by a female state legislator in Texas would fine men $100 if they masturbated outside of a vagina or a medical facility. Doing so, the bill stated, would be considered "an act against an unborn child, and failing to preserve the sanctity of life." The measure also requires a 24-hour waiting period for anyone seeking a Viagra prescription, a vasectomy, or a colonoscopy after their initial consultation, during which they would be issued a pamphlet called "A Man’s Right to Know." It's a joke, but some aren't laughing.

-----

Space sex is serious business. If the future of humanity is written in the stars, and if we're really serious about permanent human settlement on Mars, then we need to know what happens when this basic biological function is taken beyond the confines of the planet on which it evolved.

-----

This is truly terrifying. Why Our Nuclear Weapons Can Be Hacked... In 2010, 50 nuclear-armed Minuteman missiles sitting in underground silos in Wyoming mysteriously disappeared from their launching crews’ monitors for nearly an hour. The crews could not have fired the missiles on presidential orders or discerned whether an enemy was trying to launch them...

-----

This article won't change your mind. The facts on why facts alone can't fight false beliefs.

-----

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day: prefab Irish pubs can be found in Oman, New Zealand, and India, as well as on cruise liners and in private homes.

-----

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

