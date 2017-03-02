« Hoover Dam, National Pig Day, climate change, Echo and teddy bear eavesdropping
No match for Mother Nature
(permalink)

Published Thursday, March 02, 2017 @ 5:12 AM EST
Mar 02 2017

A strong cold front with high winds moved through last night, knocking out power for over three hours and then disrupting our internet connection with intermittant outages. We can take the hint. We're gonna call it a night. But don't forget...

Tomorrow is the birthday of James Doohan, Star Trek's Montgomery Scott. That's a joliday around here. See you Monday.

