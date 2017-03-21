Today is Tuesday, March 21, the 80th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 285 days remaining.

There are:

11 days until April Fools' Day;

19 days until Palm Sunday;

20 days until First Day of Passover;

24 days until Good Friday;

26 days until Easter Sunday;

27 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

28 days until Last Day of Passover;

32 days until Earth Day;

39 days until Arbor Day;

45 days until Cinco de Mayo;

54 days until Mother's Day;

68 days until Memorial Day;

605 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,401 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1952, The Moondog Coronation Ball, the first major rock and roll concert, was held in Cleveland, Ohio.

-----

Today is also World Puppetry Day.

-----

Florida man vows to return to scene of urination.

-----

Some persons born on March 20 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"Bad government is the natural product of rule by those who believe government is bad."

-Thomas Frank

-----

No Big Bang? Quantum equation predicts universe has no beginning. The universe may have existed forever, according to a new model that applies quantum correction terms to complement Einstein's theory of general relativity. The model may also account for dark matter and dark energy, resolving multiple problems at once. And not only does it not have a beginning, it doesn't have an end, either.

-----

Fear, hope, and deportations. Next-door neighbors, a world apart.

-----

The great, recently late, columnist Jimmy Breslin wrote a lot of great stuff: three dead-on-the-money articles about Trump, and and a touching piece about JFK's grave-digger.

-----

Discoveries in the TRAPPIST-1 System Could "Change the Course of Human History," according to Bill Nye.

-----

Rural school districts are adopting a four-day week, hoping for academic benefits and real family and quality-of-life benefits. But the benefits aren't certain.

-----

As FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony contradicted several claims made by President Trump, the presidential Twitter feed offered a distorted account of what Comey said.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

