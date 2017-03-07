Today is Tuesday, March 7, the 66th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 299 days remaining.

There are:

5 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

7 days until Pi Day;

10 days until St. Patrick's Day;

13 days until the arrival of Spring;

25 days until April Fools' Day;

33 days until Palm Sunday;

34 days until First Day of Passover;

38 days until Good Friday;

40 days until Easter Sunday;

41 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

42 days until Last Day of Passover;

46 days until Earth Day;

52 days until Arbor Day;

59 days until Cinco de Mayo;

68 days until Mother's Day;

83 days until Memorial Day;

619 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,415 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----



March organizer Amelia Boynton, one of 600 injured on "Bloody Sunday."

On this date in 1965, a group of 600 civil rights marchers was brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama, an event that became known as Bloody Sunday.

On this date in 1985, the song and charity single recording of "We Are The World" was released. It was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie (with arrangements by Michael Omartian) and produced by Quincy Jones for the album We Are the World. With sales in excess of 20 million copies, it is one of the fewer than 30 all-time singles to have sold at least 10 million copies worldwide. I t topped music charts throughout the world and became the fastest- selling American pop single in history. The first ever single to be certified multi-platinum, "We Are the World" received a Quadruple Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. The song also won three Grammy Awards, one American Music Award, and a People's Choice Award. The promotion and merchandise tie-ins aided the success of "We Are the World" and raised over $63 million (equivalent to $138 million today) for humanitarian aid in Africa and the US.

-----

Today is also Peace Corps Day. The Peace Corps was established by Executive Order 10924, issued by President John F. Kennedy on March 1, 1961, announced by televised broadcast March 2, 1961, and authorized by Congress on September 21, 1961, with passage of the Peace Corps Act.

-----

A Florida man tried to run over his former boss. And, this being Florida, it was caught on video.

-----

Some persons born on March 7 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"Sins become more subtle as you grow older. You commit sins of despair rather than lust."

-Piers Paul Read

-----

As if fast food restaurants don't get enough health-related criticisms, it turns out toys in Happy Meals and other fast food children's meals may contain levels of lead high enough to potentially contaminate landfills. Not to mention what it does to the kids.

-----

BBC tells Facebook about child porn on the network, Facebook reports BBC to police for distributing child porn. Obtained on Facebook.

-----

The United States Court of International Trade has ruled that the Snuggie is a blanket, and not an article of clothing. This is a big deal, because it's going to cost the U.S. a lot of money. The tariff on imported blankets is 8.5%; "pullover apparel" is taxed at 14.9%.

-----

Some dealmaker. The New Yorker reports that Trump helped build a hotel in Azerbaijan that appears to be a corrupt operation engineered by oligarchs tied to Iran's Revolutionary Guard. If true, it's a violation of the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act... and that means serious jail time.

-----

It's mating season for the blue-footed booby, a one-of-a-kind bird found on the Galápagos Islands. And the mating dance is something to behold.

-----

Alcoholics Anonymous' faith-based 12-step program dominates treatment in the United States. But researchers have debunked central tenets of AA doctrine and found dozens of other treatments more effective.

-----

We're late today because our Windows 10 laptop decided to start ignoring the left button of the mouse, which made it rather hard to do anything. After a couple of reboots, the button again became responsive. I keep buying more powerful machines so Windows will boot faster, and it never works. I sometimes think there's a conspiracy between hardware manufacturers and Microsoft...

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.



Become my patron... support me on Patreon.

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page