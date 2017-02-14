Today is Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, the 45th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 320 days remaining.

There are:

6 days until Presidents' Day;

14 days until Mardi Gras;

15 days until Ash Wednesday;

26 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

31 days until St. Patrick's Day;

34 days until the arrival of Spring;

54 days until Palm Sunday;

55 days until First Day of Passover;

50 days until April Fools' Day;

59 days until Good Friday;

60 days until Easter Sunday;

62 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

63 days until Last Day of Passover;

67 days until Earth Day;

72 days until Arbor Day;

629 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,436 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray each independently applied for a patent for the telephone. Bell was the first to be awarded a patent #174,465 for the electric telephone by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in March 1876. The Bell patents were forensically victorious and commercially decisive. That first patent by Bell was the "master patent" of the telephone, from which other patents for electric telephone devices and features flowed.

-----

Among other things, today is also Frederick Douglass Day. You know, the guy mentioned by Trump... "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice," Trump said.

-----

Florida man accused of shooting wife in the buttocks for refusing sex.

-----

The KGB Quotations Database contains 46,456 quotations.

Some persons born on February 14 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"Every person should have their escape route planned."

-Simon Pegg

-----

The Missing Apex of Maslow's Hierarchy could save us all. But judging from that dull stare and lip drool, you don't look self-actualized.

-----

Flynn sets record with only 24 days as national security adviser. The average tenure is about 2.6 years.

-----

Playboy magazine is "taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are" by by announcing the return of photographs of nude women, beginning in the next issue. Now maybe this will lift the curse God placed on our country when Playboy pulled the plug on naked ladies last year.

-----

According to a study published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews and highlighted by New Scientist, your dog knows when you're being an asshole, and it uses that information to decide how it should interact withother humans. So, yes, your dog is judging you, too.

-----

If you can't beat the machine, better to become one. Elon Musk says humans must merge with machines or become irrelevant in AI age. Someone better bring him up to speed about the Borg.

-----

Astronomers catch a supernova just as its big boom begins. he explosion was first identified just three hours after it occurred, and the first spectrum was taken within six hours of the initial event. Check out the link for a fascinating photo.

-----

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

