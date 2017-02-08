Today is Wednesday, February 8, the 39th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 326 days remaining.

There are:

6 days until Valentine's Day;

12 days until Presidents' Day;

20 days until Mardi Gras;

21 days until Ash Wednesday;

32 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

37 days until St. Patrick's Day;

40 days until the arrival of Spring;

60 days until Palm Sunday;

62 days until First Day of Passover;

56 days until April Fools' Day;

65 days until Good Friday;

66 days until Easter Sunday;

68 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

69 days until Last Day of Passover;

73 days until Earth Day;

78 days until Arbor Day;

635 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,442 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1946, The first portion of the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, the first serious challenge to the popularity of the Authorized King James Version, was published.

-----

Among other things, today is also Propose Day. Propose Day is the second day in the Valentine week starting from February 7-14. In India, Propose Day is celebrated on February 8 every year. On this day large numbers of youngsters give roses to their girlfriends, boyfriends, relatives and friends.

-----

Authorities in Florida were searching for a woman after she allegedly performed a sex act on a man at a courthouse and posted it to social media.

-----

The KGB Quotations Database contains 46,327 quotations.

Some persons born on February 8 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"Privileged people don't march and protest; their world is safe and clean and governed by laws designed to keep them happy."

-John Grisham

-----

The Sun is spinning too slowly because of the water sprinkler effect. Really.

-----

Want teenagers to behave? Highlight their zits.

-----

The most common birthday is September 16. Why? Because humans actually have a mating season. Sort of.

-----

One dose of psilocybin from magic mushrooms relieves depression in 80% of cancer patients.

-----

Showtime has announced it's picked up a new documentary chronicling the making of Pet Sounds, The Beach Boys classic that helped transform pop music when it was released 50 years ago. The film, titled Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds, will feature interviews with surviving band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks, as well as archival footage from the album's recording sessions. It's set to air in April.

-----

No, the White House is not freezing anti-Trump petitions. An Obama official familiar with the site says he thinks the numbers displayed aren't ratcheting upward is because the software register that tracks entries is having trouble keeping up with the volume. And don't worry about the warning message your browser is showing claiming the White House site isn't secure. It appears the White House's equipment isn't configured correctly, and the old certificate was revoked or allowed to expire without getting replaced, said Kenneth White of the Open Crypto Audit project, a nonprofit dedicated to improving cybersecurity. There are perhaps hundreds of pieces of equipment and servers that need to be just right to keep the White House site up and running correctly, so it's easy to miss something, he said. I want to dissuade any notion of this being cloak and dagger, or there being any sort of malicious intent," White said. "This is almost certainly an innocent mistake." Full story here.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.



Become my patron... support me on Patreon.

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page