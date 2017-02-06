Today is Monday, February 6, the 37th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 328 days remaining.

There are:

8 days until Valentine's Day;

14 days until Presidents' Day;

22 days until Mardi Gras;

23 days until Ash Wednesday;

34 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

39 days until St. Patrick's Day;

42 days until the arrival of Spring;

62 days until Palm Sunday;

64 days until First Day of Passover;

58 days until April Fools' Day;

67 days until Good Friday;

68 days until Easter Sunday;

70 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

71 days until Last Day of Passover;

75 days until Earth Day;

80 days until Arbor Day;

637 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,444 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1952, Elizabeth II became queen regnant of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Frozen Yogurt Day.

-----

Florida man who faked death, mad cow disease, blackmailing by 'rogue CIA agent,' headed to prison. And probably a book/tv movie deal.

-----

Some persons born on February 6 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"I think perfect objectivity is an unrealistic goal; fairness, however, is not."

-Michael Pollan

-----

Today is also the birthday of Spencer Ferguson Silver (b. February 6, 1941), an American chemist who, together with Arthur Fry, invented Post-It notes in 1970. Silver still works at 3M, specializing in adhesives technology.

-----

Obituary of the day. In case it gets taken down:

MADISON - Nicholas Bennett Weerts, age 37, our genuine, funny, warm, kind friend, son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew, departed this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. He died from complications surrounding not being breast-fed long enough. Nick's favorite things were the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, pay phones, movies, obscure and repetitive movie references, big sandwiches, hating the Chicago Cubs and hating the Chicago Cubs. A celebration of life will be held at the GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

-----

Feeling left out because none of President Trump's executive orders have targeted you or addressed a problem you feel is important? Create your own Trump-signed executive order with this online generator.

-----

People actually think the Illuminati is behind this avocado commercial.

-----

'Brute force' may combat drug-resistant superbugs. "Antibiotics have 'keys' that fit 'locks' on bacterial cell surfaces, allowing them to latch on. When a bacterium becomes resistant to a drug, it effectively changes the locks so the key won't fit any more. Incredibly, we found that certain antibiotics can still 'force' the lock, allowing them to bind to and kill resistant bacteria because they are able to push hard enough. In fact, some of them were so strong they tore the door off its hinges, killing the bacteria instantly!."

-----

Believe it or not, the next class of jobs that will be lost to computers and automation may be pornography.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.



Become my patron... support me on Patreon.

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page