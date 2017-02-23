Today is Thursday, February 23, the 54th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 311 days remaining.

There are:

5 days until Mardi Gras;

6 days until Ash Wednesday;

17 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

22 days until St. Patrick's Day;

25 days until the arrival of Spring;

37 days until April Fools' Day;

45 days until Palm Sunday;

46 days until First Day of Passover;

50 days until Good Friday;

52 days until Easter Sunday;

53 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

54 days until Last Day of Passover;

58 days until Earth Day;

64 days until Arbor Day;

71 days until Cinco de Mayo;

80 days until Mother's Day;

95 days until Memorial Day;

631 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,427 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1954, a group of children from Arsenal Elementary School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, received the first injections of the new polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Dog Biscuit Day.

-----

Florida woman pours glue into ATMs after card repeatedly declined.

-----

Some persons born on February 23 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"There isn't any virtue where there has never been any temptation. Virtue is just temptation, overcome."

-Margaret Deland

-----

"Donald Trump is dangerously mentally ill and temperamentally incapable of being president."

-----

Intelligence has always been used as fig-leaf to justify domination and destruction. No wonder we fear super-smart robots.

-----

For a generation of historians, liberalism and centrism were taken for granted. Now historians no longer know what to think about America.

-----

A "nearby" star with seven Earth-sized planets may be the best place to look for alien life. If we were in the 23rd century, it would take a starship using Star Trek's faster than light propulsion technology about three months to reach the Trappist-1 system at warp six.

-----

What's worse than ransomware that encrypts your Mac's hard drive? Ransomware that won't decrypt your drive even if you pay the ransom.

-----

Prolonged sleep may be an early warning sign of dementia. Using data from 2,457 people, average age 72, who were part of a study in Framingham, Mass., researchers found that those with a new habit of excessive slumber were at a greater risk. And in related news, there's concern the leading theory About Alzheimer's is wrong.

I need a nap. Have a good weekend, see you on Monday...

-----

