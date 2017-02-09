Today is Thursday, February 9, the 40th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 325 days remaining.

There are:

5 days until Valentine's Day;

11 days until Presidents' Day;

19 days until Mardi Gras;

20 days until Ash Wednesday;

31 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

36 days until St. Patrick's Day;

39 days until the arrival of Spring;

59 days until Palm Sunday;

61 days until First Day of Passover;

55 days until April Fools' Day;

64 days until Good Friday;

65 days until Easter Sunday;

67 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

68 days until Last Day of Passover;

72 days until Earth Day;

77 days until Arbor Day;

634 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,441 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1964, over 73 million Americans, or roughly 40% of the population of the entire country, gathered around television sets to watch the Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day. Celebrate both- have a pizza bagel!

-----

Florida man caught trying to steal $7 billion, blames Jesus.

-----

The KGB Quotations Database contains 46,327 quotations.

Some persons born on February 9 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"It is the duty of a patriot to protect his country from its government."

-Thomas Paine

-----

A full moon, lunar eclipse, and comet all in one night. Here's how to watch it Friday.

-----

Archaeologists may have discovered another Dead Sea Scrolls cave. A team from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Liberty University in Virginia have discovered what they believe to be a 12th cave on the cliffs west of Qumran. In addition to Biblical text, the scrolls contain hymns, prayers, commentaries, and mystical formulas. They're so valuable that a fragment of an original scroll the size of a fingernail can cost up to $1 million.

-----

There are 26 ingredients in Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips. If you really want to know...

-----

President Trump has begun reaching out to veterans of earlier White Houses for advice, as he seeks to bring more order and stability to a chaotic internal power structure that relies on competing and sometimes conflicting centers of gravity.

-----

Wrong-way Trump... FBI reports show far more terror suspects coming from Canada. "We are looking the wrong direction," said a senior DHS official familiar with the data. "Not to say that Mexico isn’t a problem, but the real bad guys aren’t coming from there—at least not yet."

-----

It's not foreigners who are plotting here: what the data really shows... more than 76 percent of individuals arrested by the FBI over the past two years for terrorism-related offenses were U.S. citizens as a result of having been born in the United States.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort

