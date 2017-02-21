Today is Tuesday, February 21, the 52nd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 313 days remaining.

There are:

7 days until Mardi Gras;

8 days until Ash Wednesday;

18 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

24 days until St. Patrick's Day;

26 days until the arrival of Spring;

47 days until Palm Sunday;

48 days until First Day of Passover;

43 days until April Fools' Day;

52 days until Good Friday;

53 days until Easter Sunday;

55 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

56 days until Last Day of Passover;

60 days until Earth Day;

65 days until Arbor Day;

622 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,429 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1958, The CND symbol, aka peace symbol, commissioned by the Direct Action Committee in protest against the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment, is designed and completed by Gerald Holtom. The logo was not copyrighted and later became known in the wider world as a general-purpose peace symbol. The design was a combination of the letters "N" (two arms outstretched pointing down at 45 degrees) and "D" (one arm upraised above the head) of the flag semaphore alphabet, standing for nuclear disarmament.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Sticky Bun Day.

-----

Florida man to cops: Jumping out window 'worth a shot'.

-----

The KGB Quotations Database contains 46,561 quotations.

Some persons born on February 21 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"If freedom means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear."

-~George Orwell

-----

Those massive floods in California are caused by atmospheric rivers, narrow corridors of concentrated moisture suspended in the atmosphere, which can hold up to 15 times more water than the amount that flows through the Mississippi River. While atmospheric rivers are naturally occurring phenomena, climate change is expected to intensify the severe precipitation events caused by atmospheric rivers in the future, because of increased evaporation rates and greater atmospheric water-holding capacity.

-----

The first-ever study to map U.S. wild bees suggests they are disappearing in the country's most important farmlands —from California's Central Valley to the Midwest's corn belt and the Mississippi River valley.

-----

Lab-made wooly mammoth embryos are only two years away.

-----

World’s first rideable hoverbike looks cool as hell but will probably kill you.

-----

'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe movement wants a break from the U.S. Bolstered by the election of President Trump, the group, Yes California, is collecting the 585,407 signatures necessary to place a secessionist question on the 2018 ballot. Its goal is to have California become its own country, separate and apart from the United States.

-----

Is death something to be "cured"? Radical longevity may change the way we live—and not necessarily for the better.

-----

(Unless otherwise noted, all citations are from Wikipedia.)

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

