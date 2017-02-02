Today is Thursday, February 2, the 33rd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 332 days remaining.

There are:

12 days until Valentine's Day;

18 days until Presidents' Day;

26 days until Mardi Gras;

27 days until Ash Wednesday;

38 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

43 days until St. Patrick's Day;

46 days until the arrival of Spring;

66 days until Palm Sunday;

68 days until First Day of Passover;

62 days until April Fools' Day;

71 days until Good Friday;

72 days until Easter Sunday;

74 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

75 days until Last Day of Passover;

79 days until Earth Day;

84 days until Arbor Day;

641 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,448 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this day in 1887, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania held its first Groundhog Day festival. It was the brainchild of local newspaper editor Clymer Freas, who sold a group of businessmen and groundhog hunters— known collectively as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club— on the idea. The men trekked to a site called Gobbler's Knob, where the inaugural groundhog became the bearer of bad news when he saw his shadow. (from history.com)

-----

Among other things, today is also Play Your Ukulele Day. But wait until Phil's back in his hole, ok?

-----

Florida man shot cat 'because it looked at him like he owned the place.'

-----

Some persons born on February 2 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"I think that some public figures are more fair game than others. It's gloves off on politicians and people whose public image is perfection, like the televangelists... people who claim to be spiritual or moral leaders. They are the whited sepulchers waiting for our graffiti."

-Liz Smith

-----

Happy birthday, Eva Cassidy.

-----

Here's why 'Groundhog Day' is the greatest movie ever made.

-----

Here's why 'Groundhog Day' is the greatest movie ever made.

-----

Here's why 'Groundhog Day' is the greatest movie ever made.

-----

Here's why 'Groundhog Day' is the greatest movie ever made.

-----

Here's why 'Groundhog Day' is the greatest movie ever made.

-----

Here's why 'Groundhog Day' is the greatest movie ever made.

-----

Here's why 'Groundhog Day' is the greatest movie ever made.

-----

Here's why 'Groundhog Day' is the greatest movie ever made.

-----

Sorry. Couldn't resist.

-----

Another long weekend working on software. See you Monday...

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

(Unless otherwise noted, all citatations are from Wikipedia.)

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.



Become my patron... support me on Patreon.

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page