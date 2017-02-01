Today is Wednesday, February 1, the 32nd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 333 days remaining.

There is:

1 day until Groundhog Day;

13 days until Valentine's Day;

19 days until Presidents' Day;

27 days until Mardi Gras;

28 days until Ash Wednesday;

39 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

44 days until St. Patrick's Day;

47 days until the arrival of Spring;

67 days until Palm Sunday;

69 days until First Day of Passover;

63 days until April Fools' Day;

72 days until Good Friday;

73 days until Easter Sunday;

75 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

76 days until Last Day of Passover;

80 days until Earth Day;

85 days until Arbor Day;

642 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,449 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this day in 1982, Late Night with David Letterman premiered on NBC:

-----

Among other things, today is also G.I. Joe Day. The toy was introduced by Hasbro in February, 1964.

-----

Florida man caught with man's wife, flees naked. And the nude runner turns out to be "a prominent Florida pastor". Well, he is now...

-----

Some persons born on February 1 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"I guess I'm just an old mad scientist at bottom. Give me an underground laboratory, half a dozen atom-smashers, and a beautiful girl in diaphanous veil waiting to be turned into a chimpanzee, and I care not who writes the nation's laws."

-S.J. Perelman

-----

If the Doomsday Clock isn't bad enough, there's also The Rapture Index.

-----

Panic! U.S. bacon reserves have hit a 50-year low.

-----

Don't panic! It's fake news.

-----

The new iPhone 8 is less than revolutionary.

-----

"The Presidency is supposed to age the President, not the public..." Jon Stewart reads Trump's next batch of executive orders:

-----

"Toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland." New Jersey Girl Scout cashes in on honest cookie reviews.

-----

The future of NOAA, the world's largest repository of climate data, is now in the hands of a climate-change denier.

-----

Remember that article last month about the ultra-rich buying property in New Zealand and taking other steps in order to survive catatrosphic events? Is it a smart undertaking or a dumb hobby?

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort

