Today is Tuesday, February 28, the 59th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 306 days remaining.

There is:

one day until Ash Wednesday;

12 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

17 days until St. Patrick's Day;

20 days until the arrival of Spring;

32 days until April Fools' Day;

40 days until Palm Sunday;

41 days until First Day of Passover;

45 days until Good Friday;

47 days until Easter Sunday;

48 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

49 days until Last Day of Passover;

53 days until Earth Day;

59 days until Arbor Day;

66 days until Cinco de Mayo;

75 days until Mother's Day;

90 days until Memorial Day;

626 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,422 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----



(Photo from Steve's Vintage Color TV Page)

On this date in 1954, the first color television sets using the NTSC standard are offered for sale to the general public. The set, from Westinghouse (model H840CK15), cost $1,295, or equivalent to $11,549 in 2016, was made available in the New York area on February 28, 1954 and is generally agreed to be the first production receiver using NTSC color offered to the public. The three major networks did not broadcast their entire prime-time schedules in color until 1966, and sales of color sets did not surpass those of black and white sets until 1972.

-----

Among other things, today is also International Pancake Day.

-----

Florida man accused of stealing, selling neighbor's monkey.

-----

Some persons born on February 28 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"The USA is so enormous, and so numerous are its schools, colleges and religious seminaries, many devoted to special religious beliefs ranging from the unorthodox to the dotty, that we can hardly wonder at its yielding a more bounteous harvest of gobbledygook than the rest of the world put together."

-Peter Medawar

-----

Residents have nicknamed an orange-hued alligator spotted in North Carolina "Donny" or "Trump-A-Gator."

-----

How Bill Nye the Science Guy on the nature of regret and how he got his start.

-----

Who'd a thunk it? Humans can echo-locate, like dolphins.

-----

What are "populists"? It's not pretty.

-----

In the Oscar's "In Memoriam" segment, to remember late costume designer Janet Patterson, an image of her friend, producer Jan Chapman, who is "very much alive," was mistakenly used. Oops.

-----

Rocket and satellite litter is endangering private space commerce. Enter the cosmic debris tracking industry. The clutter in low-earth orbit has grown rapidly over the past decade. In January 2007, the Chinese government destroyed an aged weather satellite in a missile test, creating what was estimated to be 2,500 pieces of new debris. That was followed by the February 2009 collision of a defunct 1,900-pound Russian Cosmos satellite with a 1,200-pound Iridium Communications Inc. satellite 490 miles above Siberia, generating even more orbital waste.

-----

Why nothing works anymore. The singularity in the toilet stall.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort

