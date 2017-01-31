Today is Tuesday, January 31, the 31st day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 334 days remaining.

There are:

2 days until Groundhog Day;

14 days until Valentine's Day;

20 days until Presidents' Day;

28 days until Mardi Gras;

29 days until Ash Wednesday;

40 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

45 days until St. Patrick's Day;

48 days until the arrival of Spring;

68 days until Palm Sunday;

70 days until First Day of Passover;

64 days until April Fools' Day;

73 days until Good Friday;

74 days until Easter Sunday;

76 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

77 days until Last Day of Passover;

81 days until Earth Day;

86 days until Arbor Day;

643 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,450 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this day in 1930, 3M began marketing Scotch brand cellulose tape. Today is also Scotch Tape Day.

-----

Not only is it Scotch Tape Day, today is also National Hot Chocolate Day. The first chocolate beverage is believed to have been created by the Aztecs around 2,000 years ago, and a cocoa beverage was an essential part of Aztec culture by 1400 AD.

-----

Florida man in SpongeBob outfit breaks into home, stands over sleeping woman.

-----

As of this writing, The KGB Quotations Database contains at least 45,732 entries. Check it out.

-----

Some persons born on January 31 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"The right of every American to first-class citizenship is the most important issue of our time."

-Jackie Robinson

-----

A petition by UK citizens calling for Donald Trump's state visit to be canceled has already gathered more than 1.5 million signatures, making plans "very difficult" for Queen Elizabeth.

-----

Judy Garland's remains were moved from New York to Los Angeles. Why is this "exclusive" news?

-----

Kroger pharmacies begin offering naloxone without prescription in West Virginia. West Virginia had the highest rate of deaths due to drug overdose in the United States at 41.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2015, more than double the national average.

-----

Well, this should be obvious... You shouldn’t feed poison to babies, even if it’s in a homeopathic teething tablet. The nasty thing is it's homeopathic, so it shouldn't do anything at all...

-----

Hey kid, the feeling's mutual: Kids like their pets more than their family, study finds.

-----

Walmart fights back: launches free, 2-day shipping without a membership on purchases of $35 or more.

-----

Science ruined tomatoes. Now it's trying to fix them.

-----

This prehistoric human ancestor was all mouth. Yeah, I was expecting a politician, too.

-----

Remember what happened to the music, newspaper, and magazine businesses? It's happening to motion pictures.

-----

Didn't address the software problem today. Bigger issue- had to have the garbage disposal replaced. Hardware takes precedence over software.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

