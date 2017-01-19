Today is Thursday, January 19, the 19th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 346 days remaining.

There is:

One day until Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the Unites States;

14 days until Groundhog Day;

26 days until Valentine's Day;

32 days until Presidents' Day;

40 days until Mardi Gras;

41 days until Ash Wednesday;

52 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

57 days until St. Patrick's Day;

60 days until the arrival of Spring;

80 days until Palm Sunday;

82 days until First Day of Passover;

76 days until April Fools' Day;

85 days until Good Friday;

87 days until Easter Sunday;

88 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

89 days until Last Day of Passover;

93 days until Earth Day;

99 days until Arbor Day; and

655 days until the 2018 midterm elections.

-----

On this date in 1953, Almost 72% of all television sets in the United States were tuned into I Love Lucy to watch Lucy give birth, about 44 million people. The equivalent number today would be 88 million. It received higher ratings than the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, which received 29 million viewers, the day afterward.

Video: Lucy Goes to the Hospital.

-----

Among other things, today is also Brew a Potion Day. You know what to do.

-----

Florida man charged with making online threat against Trump.

-----

As of this writing, The KGB Quotations Database contains at least 45,454 entries. Check it out.

-----

Some persons born on January 19 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"Sometimes I think the purpose of life is to reconcile us to its eventual loss by wearing us down, by proving, however long it takes, that life isn't all it's cracked up to be."

-Julian Barnes

-----

Well, at least we're not alone. Most primate species are threatened with extinction. Three-quarters of primate species are in decline, the researchers found, and about 60 percent are now threatened with extinction. From gorillas to gibbons, primates are in significantly worse shape now than in recent decades because of the devastation from agriculture, hunting and mining.

-----

More cheerful news: The drug-resistant superbug known as carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, may be spreading more widely than previously thought. The nasty little critters appear to be spreading from person to person without causing any disease symptoms.

-----

Just to be clear, Mel Brooks didn't try to pants President Obama. "No, no. I have some measure of intelligence and taste, you know."

-----

Donald Trump is disrupting the world, and he isn't even President yet.

-----

Norman Lear on why people fall for fake news... "We're more likely to pay attention to the final source of an article — the person who calls it to our attention — than to the original source. With sites like Facebook feeding us self-selected and self-reinforcing media, we begin to have a real problem."

-----

Headline of the day: 'Aids-curing' pastor claims he removed woman's 'vaginal warts' with the power of his holy shoe.

-----

Challenging stereotypes, an Australian doctor notes that Horses killed more people in Australia in recent years than all venomous animals combined. Yeah, but at least they don't hide in your shoes.

-----

Scott Pruitt, Trump's nominee for head of the EPA and current Attorney General of Oklahoma, stayed quiet as his state developed the worst human-made-earthquake problem in the country. The state as a whole was slow to deal with the problem, and, for many years, it did not admit the quakes had a human origin. After that, it neglected to rapidly slow the rate of wastewater injection. This has allowed medium-scale earthquakes to continue: In November, a 5.0-magnitude quake damaged the structures of downtown Cushing, Oklahoma. Before 2009, Oklahoma had one or two earthquakes per year. Now it has two a day.

-----

One of those questions you never thought you'd be asking: If the US president started a fistfight, what would the Secret Service do?

-----

Few of the great existentialists had children.

-----

We're off tomorrow to do some office maintenance. Have a great weekend, see you on Monday...

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

