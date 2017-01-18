Today is Wednesday, January 18, the 18th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 347 days remaining.

There is:

One day until the time travelers arrive en masse to attempt to prevent what happens in

2 days, Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the Unites States;

15 days until Groundhog Day;

27 days until Valentine's Day;

33 days until Presidents' Day;

41 days until Mardi Gras;

42 days until Ash Wednesday;

53 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

58 days until St. Patrick's Day;

61 days until the arrival of Spring;

81 days until Palm Sunday;

83 days until First Day of Passover;

77 days until April Fools' Day;

86 days until Good Friday;

88 days until Easter Sunday;

89 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

90 days until Last Day of Passover;

94 days until Earth Day;

100 days until Arbor Day; and

656 days until the 2018 midterm elections.

-----

On this date in 1977, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia announced they had identified a previously unknown bacterium as the cause of the mysterious "Legionnaires' Disease" which had sickened over 200 and killed 29 persons who had attended the July, 1976 Pennsylvania American Legion convention at the Bellevue- Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

-----

Among other things, today is also Thesaurus Day, marking the birthday of Peter Mark Roget, the British physician, natural theologian, lexicographer, compulsive list-maker, and eccentric who first published Thesaurus of English Words and Phrases Classified and Arranged so as to Facilitate the Expression of Ideas and Assist in Literary Composition in 1852. Feel free to celebrate, honor, laud, praise, puff up, push, rave, recommend, root, salute, stroke, bless, endow, favor, give, glorify, grace, laud, magnify, praise, provide, commemorate, observe the occasion, admire, immortalize, keep, memorialize, monument, monumentalize, observe, pay tribute to, perpetuate, remember, salute, solemnize...

-----

Stop in the name of love: A Florida man asked sheriff deputies to help him propose to his girlfriend over the weekend, and they obliged with a fake traffic stop.

-----

As of this writing, The KGB Quotations Database contains at least 45,306 entries. Check it out.

-----

Some persons born on January 18 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"We're just three days away from Donald Trump's inauguration, and just two days away from all the time travelers coming back to stop him."

-Stephen Colbert

-----

The percentage of Americans saying it is the government's responsibility to provide health care to its citizens has increased from 51% last year and now stands at 60%, its highest point in nearly a decade. More than eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (85%) say the federal government should be responsible for health care coverage, compared with just 32% of Republicans and Republican leaners.

-----

Just eight men own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity.

-----

Vladimir Putin: President-Elect Donald Trump is "a grown man, and secondly he's someone who has been involved with beauty contests for many years and has met the most beautiful women in the world. I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world." As Stephen Colbert asked, is that something about which you really want to brag? And Putin doesn't have to believe the allegations about Trump, he just has to look at the recording.

-----

The Atlantic has wonderful pieces almost every day, like The hermit who inadvertently shaped climate-change science.

-----

You can write a best-seller and still go broke. "My book is on the New York Times best-seller list right now and we do not have any money in our checking account."

-----

On Tuesday, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that Colo, the world's first gorilla born in a zoo and the oldest known living gorilla in the country, had died in her sleep overnight, less than a month after her 60th birthday.

-----

Why people keep comparing Donald Trump to P.T. Barnum. As early as 1989, a story in the New York Times included a reference to Barnum as "the Donald Trump of Bridgeport at one time," citing Barnum's adopted home town in Connecticut. In September 2015, Salon called him "the second coming of P.T. Barnum," and in January of last year, Samuel L. Jackson called Trump "more P.T. Barnum than politician." A Lexis search found 234 articles in which they are mentioned in the same breath.

-----

This text message can crash any iPhone. A white flag emoji, the digit "0" and a rainbow emoji confuse iOS 10 when it tries to combine them into a rainbow flag. Send those specific characters in a text message to an iPhone running iOS 10 and that phone will freeze. The hapless recipient doesn't even have to open or read the message- the phone freezes as soon as it receives the text.

-----

Go ahead, have another cup. Caffeine may counter age-related inflammation. The study also provides evidence that caffeine and its own metabolites may counter the action of circulating nucleic- acid metabolites, possibly explaining why coffee drinkers tend to live longer than abstainers.

-----

As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.



Become my patron... support me on Patreon.

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page