Today is Monday, January 9, the ninth day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 356 days remaining.

There are:

7 days until Martin Luther King, Jr. Day;

11 days until Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the Unites States;

24 days until Groundhog Day;

36 days until Valentine's Day;

42 days until Presidents' Day;

62 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

67 days until St. Patrick's Day;

70 days until the arrival of Spring;

82 days until April Fools' Day;

95 days until Good Friday;

97 days until Easter Sunday; and

665 days until the 2018 midterm elections.

-----

On this day in 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco. The phone was actually released on June 29, 2007. Apple has released ten generations of iPhone models, each accompanied by one of the ten major releases of the iOS operating system. Reported sales of all models exceed one billion units. It's hard to recall life before smartphones, isn't it?

-----

Among other things, today is also National Static Electricity Day. Static electricity is an imbalance of electric charges within or on the surface of a material. The charge remains until it is able to move away by means of an electric current or electrical discharge. Static electricity is named in contrast with current electricity, which flows through wires or other conductors and transmits energy.

-----

Florida man attempts to burglarize a spy store selling surveillance cameras. Of course, there's video.

-----

As of this writing, The KGB Quotations Database contains 44,330 entries. Check it out.

-----

Some persons born on January 9 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"Always remember that others may hate you but those who hate you don't win unless you hate them. And then you destroy yourself."

-Richard M. Nixon

-----

Penn State's costs related to the Jerry Sandusky scandal have reached $237 million and are still growing.

-----

The Limited has closed all of its 250 stores but continues its business on the web.

-----

Trump bragged his D.C. hotel came in under budget. Here's why: a third lien on Trump's new D.C. hotel raises cash due to stiffed electricians, plumbers and carpenters to $5 million.

-----

"They’re like monsters hiding under your bed." Two supermassive black holes lurk near Earth’s Milky Way.

-----

A vast iceberg, expected to be one of the biggest ever recorded with an area almost the size of the state of Delaware is poised to break off from Antarctica.

-----

Why we may be living in the world of "The Running Man." The vision of 2017 depicted in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 30-year-old dystopian action movie captures how our world is changing today.

-----

Several groups of scientists have reported progress toward a flu vaccine that could protect against flu permanently with a single injection or with a shot given every five to 10 years.

-----

I don't know... I find it less bothersome than adding "-gate" to anything remotely scandalous... How "Franken-" lurched its way into our lexicon.

-----

