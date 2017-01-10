Today is Tuesday, January 10, the tenth day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 355 days remaining.

-----

On this date in 1776, Thomas Paine published his pamphlet Common Sense, advocating independence from Great Britain to people in the Thirteen Colonies. Written in clear and persuasive prose, Paine marshaled moral and political arguments to encourage common people in the Colonies to fight for egalitarian government. Published at the beginning of the American Revolution, it became an immediate sensation. It had the largest sale and circulation of any book published in American history. As of 2006, it remained the all-time best selling American title, and is still in print today.

-----

Among other things, today is also Peculiar Peoples Day, which may have something to do with an offshoot of the Wesleyan denomination, The Peculiar People.

-----

61-year-old Florida woman Kerry Lee Pineiro was arrested and charged with domestic battery after she allegedly beat up her husband and kneed him in the groin twice because he didn't want to have sex with her. She was arrested for domestic battery before she was released the next day on her own recognizance.

-----

-----

Some persons born on January 10 who said interesting things:

Quote of the day:

"The one pervading evil of democracy is the tyranny of the majority, or rather of that party, not always the majority, that succeeds, by force or fraud, in carrying elections."

-John Dalberg-Acton

-----

Ten years ago yesterday, the iPhone was introduced. Surprisingly, the initial reviews were not all glowing. "Ask yourself if you really need all that high-tech bling," CNET asked. Or TechCrunch: "I have three specific reasons why the iPhone's design will cause it to crash in flames the way Apple's late and unlamented Newton did, only much more loudly and publicly because of all the hype it's gotten: First, the iPhone ignores the main reasons that the iPod succeeded: simplicity and ease of use... Second, the iPhone crams too many functions into a single box... Third, users will detest the touch screen interface due to its lack of tactile feedback."

-----

Scientists have found a drug that regenerates teeth, and it could reduce the need for fillings. The drug was previously used in Alzheimer's clinical trials, and it now appears to improve the tooth's natural ability to heal itself. It works by activating stem cells inside the tooth's pulp centre, prompting the damaged area to regenerate the hard dentin material that makes up the majority of a tooth.

-----

"Move along to where?" Local laws euphemistically ban "urban camping." Criminalizing homelessness isn't solving the problem.

-----

Other interesting Florida news... on Saturday night, the FBI arrested Oliver Schmidt, a former emissions compliance executive for Volkswagen Group, as he waited to catch a plane back to Germany at Miami International Airport in Florida. A Justice Department lawyer said that an attorney for Schmidt "had alerted government lawyers that the executive would be in Florida for vacation." He was charged with defrauding the United States, wire fraud, and violating the Clean Air Act.

-----

Verizon tells unlimited users averaging 200gb/month to switch or leave. The carrier stopped offering unlimited plans to new customers in 2011. A year later, it required those upgrading service to say farewell to unlimited, too. So, at this point, fewer than one percent of consumers are on unlimited plans, and only a fraction of them use inordinate amounts of data.

-----

We had a close shave on Monday when an asteroid barely whizzed by Earth at about half the distance between our planet and the Moon. While astronomers have been aware of other space rocks approaching Earth, they did not see this one coming until two days before the flyby. The space rock was discovered only on Saturday by the Catalina Sky Survey of the University of Arizona. It was about the same size as the asteroid that struck Chelyabinsk in Russia.

-----

Trump lie of the day... Alibaba deal promising to created 1 million US jobs labeled "theatrics."

-----

Baltimore is giving Florida a run for its money: Maryland man opens fire on his wife and daughter after one of them took a bite of his grilled cheese sandwich. A three-hour standoff with police followed. He was charged with attempted first degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and multiple other charges. And he's not supposed to own guns because of prior assault convictions.

-----

Sorry the report is late today. Had a run-in with an apparently bad take-out entree at dinner last night, which left me doubled over and incapacitated until earlier this morning.

-----

