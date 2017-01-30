Today is Monday, January 30, the 30th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 335 days remaining.

There are:

3 days until Groundhog Day;

15 days until Valentine's Day;

21 days until Presidents' Day;

29 days until Mardi Gras;

30 days until Ash Wednesday;

41 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;

46 days until St. Patrick's Day;

49 days until the arrival of Spring;

69 days until Palm Sunday;

71 days until First Day of Passover;

65 days until April Fools' Day;

74 days until Good Friday;

75 days until Easter Sunday;

77 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;

78 days until Last Day of Passover;

82 days until Earth Day;

87 days until Arbor Day;

644 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and

1,451 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1969, the Beatles performed in public for the last time in a 45-minute gig on the roof of their Apple Records headquarters in London.

-----

Among other things, today is also Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. Click here for virtual bubble wrap!

-----

Underwear-clad Florida man runs through hotel pulling fire alarm.

-----

As of this writing, The KGB Quotations Database contains at least 45,600 entries. Check it out.

-----

Some persons born on January 30 who said interesting things:

