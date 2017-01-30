« Time out redux
Bye bye Beatles, virtual bubble wrap, time crystals, washable smartphones, UFOs in Illinois
Today is Monday, January 30, the 30th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 335 days remaining.

There are:
3 days until Groundhog Day;
15 days until Valentine's Day;
21 days until Presidents' Day;
29 days until Mardi Gras;
30 days until Ash Wednesday;
41 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;
46 days until St. Patrick's Day;
49 days until the arrival of Spring;
69 days until Palm Sunday;
71 days until First Day of Passover;
65 days until April Fools' Day;
74 days until Good Friday;
75 days until Easter Sunday;
77 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;
78 days until Last Day of Passover;
82 days until Earth Day;
87 days until Arbor Day;
644 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and
1,451 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.

-----

On this date in 1969, the Beatles performed in public for the last time in a 45-minute gig on the roof of their Apple Records headquarters in London.

-----

Among other things, today is also Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. Click here for virtual bubble wrap!

-----

Underwear-clad Florida man runs through hotel pulling fire alarm.

-----

As of this writing, The KGB Quotations Database contains at least 45,600 entries. Check it out.

-----

Some persons born on January 30 who said interesting things:

