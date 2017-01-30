Today is Monday, January 30, the 30th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 335 days remaining.
There are:
3 days until Groundhog Day;
15 days until Valentine's Day;
21 days until Presidents' Day;
29 days until Mardi Gras;
30 days until Ash Wednesday;
41 days until Daylight Saving Time begins;
46 days until St. Patrick's Day;
49 days until the arrival of Spring;
69 days until Palm Sunday;
71 days until First Day of Passover;
65 days until April Fools' Day;
74 days until Good Friday;
75 days until Easter Sunday;
77 days until US Federal Income Tax filing day;
78 days until Last Day of Passover;
82 days until Earth Day;
87 days until Arbor Day;
644 days until the 2018 mid-term elections; and
1,451 days until the end of Donald Trump's term as President, assuming he isn't impeached.
-----
On this date in 1969, the Beatles performed in public for the last time in a 45-minute gig on the roof of their Apple Records headquarters in London.
-----
Among other things, today is also Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. Click here for virtual bubble wrap!
-----
Underwear-clad Florida man runs through hotel pulling fire alarm.
-----
As of this writing, The KGB Quotations Database contains at least 45,600 entries. Check it out.
-----
Some persons born on January 30 who said interesting things:
- Lloyd Alexander (1924-2007), American author;
- Saul Alinsky (1909-1972), American community organizer and writer;
- Andy Barrie (1945), Canadian radio personality;
- F.H. Bradley (1846-1924), British idealist philosopher.;
- Richard Brautigan (1935-1984), American novelist, poet, and short story writer;
- Gelett Burgess (1866-1951), artist, art critic, poet, author and humorist;
- Brett Butler (1958), American actress, writer, and stand-up comedian;
- Dick Cheney (1941), American politician and businessman who was the 46th Vice President of the United States;
- Vanessa Regrave (1937), English actress and political activist;
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), American statesman and political leader, 32nd President of the United States from 1933-1945; and
- Barbara Tuchman (1912-1989), American historian and author.
Quote of the day:
"Strong prejudices in an ill-formed mind are hazardous to government,
and when combined with a position of power even more so."
-Barbara Tuchman
-----
Watch planets orbit a star 129 light-years away.
-----
Scientists have confirmed a brand new form of matter: time crystals. Better hold on to your flux capacitor, though...
-----
For your OCD friends... Kyocera has a smartphone that can be washed with soap and water.
-----
In 2016, the most UFO sightings, over 150, were in Illinois. And they're apparently hanging around this year. The last sighting was January 18 in Chicago.
-----
Credit Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk for the use of "snowflake" as an insult.
-----
The ormer KGB general who helped a former MI6 spy compile the Donald Trump "dirty dossier" was found dead in the back of his car in Russia. Pure coincidence, undoubtedly.
-----
On the internet, you can find all kinds of fix-it sites. And then there's this one.
-----
Yeah, those kids in the 90s were really kind of dicks.
-----
Who's to blame for the backlash over Trump's anti-Muslim immigration policy? Why Obama, of course.
-----
We're still limping along with software problems, but at least we're up and running.
-----
As you see, KGB Report is now a daily effort, and I'd appreciate it if you can share us with your friends and, perhaps, click on the link below and become a patron, or send a donation to me here in the KGB Kave at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Aside from some consulting work, KGB Report, other writing efforts and partial Social Security retirement benefits are looking more and more like my main source of income. So if you like us, chip in a buck or ten every month to keep us on the air. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any books we publish on Amazon or Kindle in the coming year. Thanks for your support!
Categories: The Daily KGB Report
Subscribe [Home] [Commentwear] [E-Mail KGB]
Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.
Become my patron... support me on Patreon.
Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page