Hanukkah begins at sundown.

On a more serious note, given the statements of our President-Elect regarding nuclear weapons, this song is especially relevant.

Though technically a Hanukkah song, the lyrics are alarmingly appropriate:

Light one candle for the strength that we need

To never become our own foe

And light one candle for those who are suffering

Pain we learned so long ago

Light one candle for all we believe in

That anger not tear us apart

And light one candle to find us together

With peace as the song in our hearts

Don't let the light go out!

It's lasted for so many years!

Don't let the light go out!

Let it shine through our hope and our tears.

What is the memory that's valued so highly

That we keep it alive in that flame?

What's the commitment to those who have died

That we cry out they've not died in vain?

We have come this far always believing

That justice would somehow prevail

This is the burden, this is the promise

This is why we will not fail!

Don't let the light go out!

And, of course, it's Christmas Eve...

Riley has visions of sugarplums dancing in his head.

Sassy knows the fat guy with the beard

will give her cookies.

And maybe Santa will, too!

Merry Christmas from Kevin, Cindy,

and all the furry minions

See you next year!

